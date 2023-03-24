On This Day: March 24th, 2000 Toby Keith was at #1 With “How Do You Like Me Now?!”

In the late 1990s, Toby Keith was already a popular figure in the country music scene, but it was his 1999 single “How Do You Like Me Now?!” that cemented his status as a country superstar. The song, taken from his album of the same name, topped the US Country chart for five consecutive weeks, and also became his first major crossover hit, reaching #31 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

The song’s success can be attributed to its catchy melody, relatable lyrics, and Keith’s dynamic vocals. The chorus, in particular, is an anthem of sorts for anyone who’s ever been doubted or underestimated:

“How do you like me now? / How do you like me now, now that I’m on my way? / Do you still think I’m crazy standing here today? / I couldn’t make you love me, but I always dreamed about living in your radio / How do you like me now?”

Beyond its chart success, “How Do You Like Me Now?!” has endured as a classic of the country music genre, and remains a fan favorite at Toby Keith’s live shows. The song’s themes of perseverance, self-confidence, and sticking it to the naysayers continue to resonate with audiences, making it a timeless anthem of triumph and vindication.