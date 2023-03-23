On This Day: March 23, 1990 Ricky Van Shelton #1 With Album RVS III

Ricky Van Shelton is a legendary country music artist, known for his distinctive voice and his ability to capture the essence of traditional country music. His third album, RVS III, was a huge success, and it helped establish him as one of the leading figures in the genre.

Released on March 23, 1990 RVS III was an instant hit, debuting at number one on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. The album remained at the top of the chart for several weeks and eventually went on to sell over a million copies.

One of the reasons for the album’s success was its strong lineup of singles. “I’ve Cried My Last Tear for You” was the album’s biggest hit, reaching the top spot on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. The song, a classic country ballad, showcased Shelton’s powerful vocals and his ability to convey raw emotion through his music.

Other singles released from the album included “Statue of a Fool,” which reached number two on the charts, “I Meant Every Word He Said,” which also reached number two, and “Life’s Little Ups and Downs,” which peaked at number four. Each of these songs showcased Shelton’s unique style and his ability to connect with his audience through heartfelt lyrics and soulful vocals.

RVS III was a defining moment in Ricky Van Shelton’s career. The album solidified his status as one of the top country artists of his generation and helped him establish a loyal fan base that would follow him for years to come. To this day, the album remains a classic example of traditional country music at its finest, and its influence can be heard in the work of countless country artists who have followed in Shelton’s footsteps.

Check out Ricky Van Shelton’s official music video “Statue Of A Fool” below!