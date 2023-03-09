On This Day: March 9, 2008 Taylor Swift’s Debut Album Fearless Topped The US Country Music Album chart

In 2008, Taylor Swift’s eponymous debut studio album Fearless topped the US Country music album chart, holding the #1 spot for twenty-four non-consecutive weeks. The album was released on November 11, 2008, and was Swift’s second studio album overall, following her self-titled debut album from the previous year.

Fearless included hit singles such as “Love Story,” “You Belong with Me,” and “Fifteen,” which helped propel Swift to stardom and solidify her as a force in the country music industry. The album also received critical acclaim and went on to win multiple awards, including the Grammy Award for Album of the Year in 2010.

In addition to her chart-topping album, 2008 was a significant year for Swift as she also embarked on her first headlining tour, the Fearless Tour, which ran from April 2009 to July 2010. The tour was a massive success, with Swift playing to sold-out crowds in arenas and stadiums across North America, Europe, and Australia.

Since then, Swift has continued to dominate the music industry, releasing multiple chart-topping albums and winning numerous awards, including 11 Grammy Awards. Despite moving away from her country music roots and branching out into pop music, Swift has remained a beloved and influential figure in both genres.