Indiana Country Star Sets to Bring A Little Bit of Nashville to Indy

Source: Hannah Fink / Hard Rock Cafe | Downtown Indy

Country music fans in Indy are about to get a little more southern charm, thanks to Indiana native Clayton Anderson.

The Bedford-born country star is opening not one, but two country music-themed restaurants and bars this spring — one in downtown Indianapolis and the other in Broad Ripple.

Clayton’s Ripple Rodeo will open at 812 Broad Ripple Ave., where Mineshaft Saloon has served customers since 1992.

The downtown restaurant, Clayton’s Country Bar, will open on the first floor of the Morrison Opera Place building, 47-49 S. Meridian St., where a Hard Rock Cafe served customers from 1999 to 2019.

Anderson first made waves in 2008 by winning Kenny Chesney’s “Next Big Star” battle of the bands. Since then, he’s performed alongside legends like Zac Brown Band, Eric Church, Blake Shelton, and Jimmy Buffett.

His 2022 single “Indiana” is a heartfelt tribute to his roots, while his 2023 track “Gotta Get Up” scored a feature on ESPN’s College Baseball coverage.

In 2014, Anderson reached No. 50 on Billboard magazine’s country albums chart with a release titled “Right Where I Belong.”

He issued an album titled “Made in the USA” in 2022, and Anderson was invited to play an afternoon slot at the 2023 edition of Farm Aid where Bob Dylan made a surprise appearance among high-profile artists Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, and Dave Matthews.

After more than a decade living in Nashville, Anderson is ready to bring those honky-tonk vibes back home.

“Country music and all things country are so hot right now. I don’t think there could be a better time,” Anderson said. “I’ve spent the majority of my life in a bar, might as well spend time in my own.”

Both venues will offer live country music performances with a focus on showcasing local talent — something Anderson is especially passionate about.

The menu will serve up southern comfort favorites like Grandma’s fried chicken, along with dishes inspired by Anderson’s favorite bites from life on the road.

“I look forward to providing an inviting and exciting space, not just for patrons, but for our local musicians from around the state to play,” he said. “Who knows which one of my Nashville friends might stop by when they’re passing through town?”

Both locations are hiring now, so if you’ve ever dreamed of slinging drinks or serving up some southern hospitality alongside a country soundtrack, now’s your chance.

Anderson’s next big show is May 3 in Bloomington at the Fifth Annual Belt Out Loud!

Check where all he is touring here!