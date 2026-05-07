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Morgan Wallen Is The Greatest Country Artist Ever Already – Here’s Why

In February Morgan Wallen officially passed Garth Brooks for the most weeks at #1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart.

Now, let’s put that in perspective: Garth… one of the biggest names to ever do it… held the top spot for a total of 173 weeks over his legendary career.

Morgan? He just broke that record in five years.

Here’s how he pulled it off:

1. If I Know Me (2018) hit #1 in August 2020 and held the spot for two weeks.

2. Then came Dangerous: The Double Album, which absolutely dominated, sitting at #1 for a mind-blowing 97 weeks.

3. And, One Thing at a Time also held strong for 97 weeks at #1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart.

And here’s the kicker—this is all before the album, I’m the Problem, even dropped!

So, the big question:

Does this make Morgan Wallen the most successful country artist of all time?

Numbers don’t lie, but I’ll let y’all debate that one. What do you think?

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