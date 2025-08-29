Songs You Can Drink To This Weekend!

Heading in to Labor Day weekend means you need a playlist you can lift your beers up and drink to!

Labor Day Weekend is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than with a playlist of the best country drinking songs? Whether you’re firing up the grill, kicking back on the porch, or raising a glass with friends, these tunes are the perfect soundtrack for your long weekend. From classic anthems to modern hits, get ready to toast to good times and great music.

Here’s a playlist of songs you can to turn all the way up all weekend long:

1. “Redneck Yacht Club” Craig Morgan

2.”Beer Never Broke My Heart” Luke Combs

3. “Up Down” Morgan Wallen Ft. Florida Georgia Line

4.”It’s Five O’ Clock Somewhere” Alan Jackson

5. “Alcohol” Brad Paisley

6. “Day Drinking” Little Big Town

7.”Beers and Sunshine” Darius Rucker

8.”One Margarita” Luke Bryan

9.”Beer Can’t Fix” Thomas Rhett Ft. Jon Pardi

10.”Big Truck” Dillon Carmichael

11.”Day Drunk” Morgan Evans

12.“Beers on Me” Dierks Bentley, Breland and Hardy

13. “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” Elle King and Miranda Lambert

14.”Cold Beer Calling My Name” Jameson Rodgers Ft. Luke Combs

15. “Drinking Class” Lee Brice

16. “Whiskey and Rain” Michael Ray

17. “Dust On The Bottle” David Lee Murphy

18. “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright” Kenny Chesney

19.”Drinkin’ Problem” Midland

20. “Whiskey Glasses” Morgan Wallen

21. “Chattahoochee” Alan Jackson

22. “Here For a Good Time” George Strait

23. “ Friends in Low Places” Garth Brooks

24. “Beer For My Horses” Toby Keith

25. “Drink In My Hand” Eric Church