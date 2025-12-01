Listen Live
Top 10 Country-Themed Christmas Movies

Published on December 1, 2025

Looking for a way to add a touch of country charm to your holiday movie nights? From heartwarming tales of homecoming to musical extravaganzas starring legendary icons like Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire, country-themed Christmas movies offer a unique blend of heartfelt storytelling and festive cheer. Whether you’re in the mood for a Hallmark romance or a family-friendly musical, these films promise to bring the magic of the holidays to life with a country twist.

Here are the top 10 country Christmas movies that deserve a spot on your holiday watchlist, along with where to stream them.

1. Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (2020)

2. A Nashville Christmas Carol (2020)

  • Stream on: Hulu, Amazon Prime Video

  • This Hallmark movie reimagines Charles Dickens’ classic tale with a country music twist. It combines the charm of Nashville with festive traditions​

3. Sweet Mountain Christmas (2019)

  • Stream on: Hallmark Movies Now, Amazon Prime Video
  • When country star Laney Blu gets stuck in her hometown due to a snowstorm, she’s roped into participating in a local Christmas concert​

4. Christmas on the Bayou (2013)

  • Stream on: Hallmark Movies Now, Amazon Prime Video
  • Set in Louisiana, this film tells the story of a woman returning to her roots for Christmas, where she reconnects with family, love, and the spirit of the season

5. A Smoky Mountain Christmas (1986)

  • Stream on: Amazon Prime Video
  • Dolly Parton stars in this classic, where she plays a singer finding solace and a touch of holiday magic in the Smoky Mountains​

6. Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune (2021)

  • Stream on: Lifetime, Amazon Prime Video
  • Reba McEntire reunites with her ex-husband for a Christmas charity performance, rediscovering love and holiday cheer​

7. A Very Country Christmas (2017)

  • Stream on: Netflix
  • Country singer Zane finds unexpected romance in a small town during Christmas, hiding from the pressures of fame

8. Four Christmases (2008)

  • Stream on: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video
  • Tim McGraw and Dwight Yoakam make appearances in this comedy about navigating four different family Christmas celebrations​

9. A Christmas Love Story (2019)

  • Stream on: Hallmark Channel, Amazon Prime Video
  • Kristin Chenoweth stars as a choir director finding both love and holiday magic while preparing for a Christmas concert​

10. The Holiday Fix-Up (2021)

  • Stream on: Lifetime, Amazon Prime Video
  • Jana Kramer stars as a designer returning home for Christmas to renovate a inn with her former love​

 

