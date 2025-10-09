Source: Nicholas Hunt / Getty 20 Country Music Halloween Costume Ideas Looking to bring some country flair to your Halloween celebration? Here are 20 costume ideas inspired by country music stars and iconic looks:



Cowboy/Cowgirl: Classic western wear with boots, hat, and denim



Dolly Parton: Big blonde wig, sparkly outfit, and exaggerated makeup

Johnny Cash: All-black outfit with a guitar

Willie Nelson: Braids, bandana, and a vintage t-shirt

Taylor Swift (country era): Curly blonde wig, cowboy boots, and a sundress

Carrie Underwood: Long blonde wig, sparkly dress, and microphone

Garth Brooks: Black hat, western shirt, and jeans

Shania Twain: Leopard print outfit inspired by her “That Don’t Impress Me Much” video

Billy Ray Cyrus: Mullet wig, denim jacket, and boots

Line dancer: Plaid shirt, jeans, and cowboy boots

Morgan Wallen: Mullet wig, sleeveless flannel shirt, ripped jeans, and a baseball cap

Jelly Roll: Bald cap (or shaved head), fake tattoos, dark sunglasses, and a leather jacket

Alan Jackson “Chattahoochee” themed: 90s style jeans, white t-shirt, life vest, and water skis (or cardboard cutouts of water skis)

Lainey Wilson: Long blonde wig, bell-bottom jeans, crop top, and a wide-brimmed hat

Luke Bryan: Tight jeans, fitted t-shirt, and a baseball cap

Reba McEntire: Red wig, sequined dress, and cowboy boots

Keith Urban: Spiky hair wig, leather jacket, and an electric guitar

Kacey Musgraves: Long dark wig, colorful Western-inspired outfit, and a rainbow motif

Chris Stapleton: Long hair and beard (or wigs), cowboy hat, and acoustic guitar