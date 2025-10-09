20 Country Music Halloween Costume Ideas
20 Country Music Halloween Costume Ideas
Looking to bring some country flair to your Halloween celebration? Here are 20 costume ideas inspired by country music stars and iconic looks:
Cowboy/Cowgirl: Classic western wear with boots, hat, and denim
Dolly Parton: Big blonde wig, sparkly outfit, and exaggerated makeup
Johnny Cash: All-black outfit with a guitar
Willie Nelson: Braids, bandana, and a vintage t-shirt
Taylor Swift (country era): Curly blonde wig, cowboy boots, and a sundress
Carrie Underwood: Long blonde wig, sparkly dress, and microphone
Garth Brooks: Black hat, western shirt, and jeans
Shania Twain: Leopard print outfit inspired by her “That Don’t Impress Me Much” video
Billy Ray Cyrus: Mullet wig, denim jacket, and boots
Line dancer: Plaid shirt, jeans, and cowboy boots
Morgan Wallen: Mullet wig, sleeveless flannel shirt, ripped jeans, and a baseball cap
Jelly Roll: Bald cap (or shaved head), fake tattoos, dark sunglasses, and a leather jacket
Alan Jackson “Chattahoochee” themed: 90s style jeans, white t-shirt, life vest, and water skis (or cardboard cutouts of water skis)
Lainey Wilson: Long blonde wig, bell-bottom jeans, crop top, and a wide-brimmed hat
Luke Bryan: Tight jeans, fitted t-shirt, and a baseball cap
Reba McEntire: Red wig, sequined dress, and cowboy boots
Keith Urban: Spiky hair wig, leather jacket, and an electric guitar
Kacey Musgraves: Long dark wig, colorful Western-inspired outfit, and a rainbow motif
Chris Stapleton: Long hair and beard (or wigs), cowboy hat, and acoustic guitar
Maren Morris: Short wig, edgy outfit, and statement jewelry
Remember, the key to a great costume is in the details. Add accessories like guitar picks, microphones, or album covers to really sell your country music star look!
