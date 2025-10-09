Listen Live
Style & Fashion

20 Country Music Halloween Costume Ideas

Published on October 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Today's Halloween Extravaganza 2017
Source: Nicholas Hunt / Getty

20 Country Music Halloween Costume Ideas

Looking to bring some country flair to your Halloween celebration? Here are 20 costume ideas inspired by country music stars and iconic looks:

 


  1. Cowboy/Cowgirl: Classic western wear with boots, hat, and denim


  • Dolly Parton: Big blonde wig, sparkly outfit, and exaggerated makeup

  • Johnny Cash: All-black outfit with a guitar

  • Willie Nelson: Braids, bandana, and a vintage t-shirt

  • Taylor Swift (country era): Curly blonde wig, cowboy boots, and a sundress

  • Carrie Underwood: Long blonde wig, sparkly dress, and microphone

  • Garth Brooks: Black hat, western shirt, and jeans

  • Shania Twain: Leopard print outfit inspired by her “That Don’t Impress Me Much” video

  • Billy Ray Cyrus: Mullet wig, denim jacket, and boots

  • Line dancer: Plaid shirt, jeans, and cowboy boots

  • Morgan Wallen: Mullet wig, sleeveless flannel shirt, ripped jeans, and a baseball cap

  • Jelly Roll: Bald cap (or shaved head), fake tattoos, dark sunglasses, and a leather jacket

  • Alan Jackson “Chattahoochee” themed: 90s style jeans, white t-shirt, life vest, and water skis (or cardboard cutouts of water skis)

  • Lainey Wilson: Long blonde wig, bell-bottom jeans, crop top, and a wide-brimmed hat

  • Luke Bryan: Tight jeans, fitted t-shirt, and a baseball cap

  • Reba McEntire: Red wig, sequined dress, and cowboy boots

  • Keith Urban: Spiky hair wig, leather jacket, and an electric guitar

  • Kacey Musgraves: Long dark wig, colorful Western-inspired outfit, and a rainbow motif

  • Chris Stapleton: Long hair and beard (or wigs), cowboy hat, and acoustic guitar

  • Maren Morris: Short wig, edgy outfit, and statement jewelry

    • Remember, the key to a great costume is in the details. Add accessories like guitar picks, microphones, or album covers to really sell your country music star look!

    More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
    Trending
    66th GRAMMY Awards - Show
    7 Items
    Music

    Top 10 Country Artists of 2025

    George Strait, Brad Paisley, and Alan Jackson all singing with guitars
    Country Music News

    The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World

    amfAR Dallas Gala - Inside
    Celebrity

    Nicole Kidman Spotted With Taylor Sheridan After Divorce

    riley
    31 Items
    Celebrity

    The Hottest Male Country Singers Who Are Total Eye Candy

    60th Academy of Country Music Awards - Jelly Roll & Friends
    15 Items
    Country Music News

    Russell Dickerson Setlist 2025

    Birthday Bash! Presented by Hank Fm & Jack Daniel's
    Events

    Hank FM’s Birthday Bash! – Presented by Jack Daniels starring Parmalee!

    Parmalee Meet & Greet - Hank FM Birthday Bash
    Contests

    Enter to Win Parmalee Meet & Greet!

    Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night One
    4 Items
    Country Music News

    Morgan Wallen’s Dating History

    Country 97.1 HANK FM

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Listen Live
    Close