Christmas Turns Country: Christmas Albums & Songs

What’s better than Christmas music? Christmas music sung by your favorite country artist! From the old, to the new, to the classics, many have joined the country Christmas tradition by making their very own Christmas album (or two, or three, or four…)

Check out these country artists who have recorded Christmas albums and songs below!

Carly Pearce & Michael Buble

Cody Johnson

Walker Hayes

Megan Moroney

Luke Bryan

Kacey Musgraves

Thomas Rhett

Jon Pardi

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

Kane Brown

Carrie Underwood

My Gift, 2020

https://youtu.be/jR-wUErMFyA

Darius Rucker

Home For The Holidays, 2014

Kenny Chesney

All I Want For Christmas Is A Real Good Tan, 2003

Rascal Flatts

The Greatest Gift Of All, 2016

Brad Paisley

Brad Paisley Christmas, 2006

https://youtu.be/tlYy_8d2rrA

Blake Shelton

Cheers, It’s Christmas, 2012

Brett Eldredge

Glow, 2016

Chris Young

It Must Be Christmas, 2016

Jennifer Nettles

To Celebrate Christmas, 2016

Faith Hill

Joy to the World, 2008

Brooks & Dunn

It Won’t Be Christmas Without You, 2002

Terri Clark

It’s Christmas… Cheers!, 2020

https://youtu.be/h2rWMTtWVvo

Willie Nelson

Pretty Paper, 1979

Travis Tritt

A Travis Tritt Christmas: Loving Time of the Year, 1992

Joe Nichols

A Traditional Christmas, 2004

Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood

Christmas Together, 2016

Lady Antebellum

On This Winter’s Night, 2012 & On This Winter’s Night Deluxe, 2020

https://youtu.be/VK07m0gtERM

Toby Keith

Christmas to Christmas, 1995 & A Classic Christmas, 2007

Randy Travis

An Old Time Christmas, 1989 & Songs of the Season, 2007

Reba MacEntire

The Secret of Giving: A Christmas Collection, 1999 & My Kind of Christmas, 2016

Alan Jackson

Honky Tonk Christmas, 1993 & Let It Be Christmas, 2002

https://youtu.be/zwJ4SwxEvb8

Glen Campbell

That Christmas Feeling, 1968 & Christmas with Glen Campbell, 1995

Loretta Lynn

Country Christmas, 1966 & White Christmas Blue, 2016

Dolly Parton

Once Upon a Christmas, 1984, Kenny & Dolly Home for Christmas, 1990 & A Holly Dolly Christmas, 2020

https://youtu.be/J3A-WQzYYl0

Merle Haggard

Merle Haggard’s Christmas Present, 1973, Going Home for Christmas, 1982, & I Wish I Was Santa Claus, 2004

https://youtu.be/sd09P2Ht3d0

George Strait

Merry Christmas Strait to You, 1986, Merry Christmas Wherever You Are, 1999, Fresh Cut Christmas, 2006 & Classic Christmas, 2008

Alabama

Alabama Christmas, 1985, Alabama Christmas Volume 2, 1996, The Classic Christmas Album, 2013 & American Christmas, 2017