Christmas Turns Country: Christmas Albums & Songs
What’s better than Christmas music? Christmas music sung by your favorite country artist! From the old, to the new, to the classics, many have joined the country Christmas tradition by making their very own Christmas album (or two, or three, or four…)
Check out these country artists who have recorded Christmas albums and songs below!
Carly Pearce & Michael Buble
Cody Johnson
Walker Hayes
Megan Moroney
Luke Bryan
Kacey Musgraves
Thomas Rhett
Jon Pardi
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
Kane Brown
Carrie Underwood
My Gift, 2020
Darius Rucker
Home For The Holidays, 2014
Kenny Chesney
All I Want For Christmas Is A Real Good Tan, 2003
Rascal Flatts
The Greatest Gift Of All, 2016
Brad Paisley
Brad Paisley Christmas, 2006
Blake Shelton
Cheers, It’s Christmas, 2012
Brett Eldredge
Glow, 2016
Chris Young
It Must Be Christmas, 2016
Jennifer Nettles
To Celebrate Christmas, 2016
Faith Hill
Joy to the World, 2008
Brooks & Dunn
It Won’t Be Christmas Without You, 2002
Terri Clark
It’s Christmas… Cheers!, 2020
Willie Nelson
Pretty Paper, 1979
Travis Tritt
A Travis Tritt Christmas: Loving Time of the Year, 1992
Joe Nichols
A Traditional Christmas, 2004
Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood
Christmas Together, 2016
Lady Antebellum
On This Winter’s Night, 2012 & On This Winter’s Night Deluxe, 2020
Toby Keith
Christmas to Christmas, 1995 & A Classic Christmas, 2007
Randy Travis
An Old Time Christmas, 1989 & Songs of the Season, 2007
Reba MacEntire
The Secret of Giving: A Christmas Collection, 1999 & My Kind of Christmas, 2016
Alan Jackson
Honky Tonk Christmas, 1993 & Let It Be Christmas, 2002
Glen Campbell
That Christmas Feeling, 1968 & Christmas with Glen Campbell, 1995
Loretta Lynn
Country Christmas, 1966 & White Christmas Blue, 2016
Dolly Parton
Once Upon a Christmas, 1984, Kenny & Dolly Home for Christmas, 1990 & A Holly Dolly Christmas, 2020
Merle Haggard
Merle Haggard’s Christmas Present, 1973, Going Home for Christmas, 1982, & I Wish I Was Santa Claus, 2004
George Strait
Merry Christmas Strait to You, 1986, Merry Christmas Wherever You Are, 1999, Fresh Cut Christmas, 2006 & Classic Christmas, 2008
Alabama
Alabama Christmas, 1985, Alabama Christmas Volume 2, 1996, The Classic Christmas Album, 2013 & American Christmas, 2017