Carly Pearce Gives Fans An Update On Health

Carly Pearce shocked fans this summer when she announced she was diagnosed with a heart condition known as Pericarditis. She originally shared a video on her TikTok asking for grace as she learned a new normal of performing live:
“I have always been transparent and honest about every part of my life so I feel like this deserves the same honesty,” Pearce began. “You guys know that I’ve been dealing with some health issues and through that, I have developed something called pericarditis, which is a heart issue.”
After a month of adjusting to her new routine, Carly shared the following positive health update:
