Lainey Wilson Opens Up: Body Image

Lainey Wilson, the charismatic country music star hailing from Baskin, Louisiana, shares her candid experiences in the new ABC News Studios special, “Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country,” now available on Hulu. Her journey, marked by authenticity and resilience, captures the essence of a heartfelt country song.

Wilson’s ascent in the country music scene has been nothing short of remarkable. Despite early criticisms of being “too country for country,” she has achieved significant milestones, including winning her first Grammy in 2023. Her album “Bell Bottom Country” earned her the Best Country Album award, a testament to her unique style and heartfelt storytelling.

“I am a Grammy Award winner. I don’t know if I’ll ever get used to saying that out loud,” Wilson remarked in the special. “It means a lot. It means a whole lot.”

Beyond her musical success, Wilson has also been active in advocating for the music industry. Earlier this year, she testified before Congress about the potential dangers of artificial intelligence in music. “I’m very proud to have gone there,” she shared, emphasizing her commitment to ensuring meaningful action on the issue.

In an intimate interview with “Good Morning America” co-anchor Robin Roberts, Wilson and her family discuss the highs and lows of her burgeoning career. Topics range from her evolving body image to the challenges of filming the hit show “Yellowstone” while her father battled health issues, and her emotional return to the Grand Ole Opry.

Despite her tough exterior, Wilson acknowledges the difficulties of maintaining a positive body image. “I have my days, just like everybody else, where you got to do whatever you can to crawl out of those dark holes,” she admitted.

A notable incident occurred in November 2022 when Wilson noticed her figure going viral on TikTok. Initially surprised by the continued online attention, she chose to approach it with humor and gratitude. “First of all, I’m like, ‘How’d y’all just notice that I got a big ol’ butt? It’s been back there the whole time,'” she joked.

Drawing inspiration from country legends like Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire, Wilson decided to laugh off the scrutiny and focus on her music. “They’d laugh about it and they’d move on with it. That’s just part of it,” she said. However, she also advised against diving into online comments, having learned from personal experience.

Wilson admitted that the public attention on her body has been unsettling at times. “I’m not going to sit here and say that it has not just made me feel weird,” she said. Yet, she remains steadfast in her belief that her appearance does not define her music. “At the end of the day, me gaining a few pounds or me losing a few pounds, it ain’t got nothing to do with my story or me singing or my songwriting,” she asserted. “If you got a problem with that, turn off the radio ’cause you’re gonna be hearing me on the radio.”

Through her openness and humor, Lainey Wilson continues to inspire fans, proving that authenticity and resilience are at the heart of her success.