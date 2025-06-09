From Reggie Miller’s clutch performances to Tyrese Haliburton’s flashy assists, the Indiana Pacers have built a loyal fan base across generations. But one question always sparks debate: Which era of Pacers basketball was the best? Let’s break down the franchise’s most defining eras—from the 1990s glory days to today’s up-and-coming squad—and see which stands tallest.

Indiana Pacers Take 1-0 Series Lead In NBA Finals The '90s were a golden age for the Pacers. Reggie Miller became the face of the franchise and one of the most clutch shooters in NBA history. Under coaches Larry Brown and later Larry Bird, Indiana made multiple deep playoff runs, including: The famous 8 points in 9 seconds against the Knicks in 1995

A gritty Eastern Conference Finals battle in 1998 vs. the Bulls

A gritty Eastern Conference Finals battle in 1998 vs. the Bulls

Their first-ever trip to the NBA Finals in 2000 (just outside the decade) What made this era special: Rivalries with the Knicks and Bulls, sold-out crowds at Market Square Arena, and Reggie's heroics made the Pacers must-watch TV.

2. The Early 2000s: Consistency and Controversy Post-Finals, the Pacers remained playoff contenders thanks to stars like Jermaine O’Neal, Ron Artest, and Stephen Jackson. The 2003–04 squad finished with the best record in the NBA. However, the infamous Malice at the Palace brawl in 2004 derailed a promising championship window. What made this era special: The talent was there, and the defense was elite—but off-court chaos kept this team from reaching its full potential.

3. The Early 2010s: The Paul George Years Led by Paul George, Roy Hibbert, and David West, the Pacers returned to prominence in the 2010s. They reached back-to-back Eastern Conference Finals in 2013 and 2014, challenging LeBron James and the Miami Heat in intense series that brought playoff basketball back to life in Indy. Physical, defensive-minded squads

Homegrown talent development

Iconic moments like PG’s dunk over Birdman and Hibbert’s block on Carmelo What made this era special: These teams felt like they were on the brink—and united the city in a big way.