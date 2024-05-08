Listen Live
Ultimate Country Star Basketball Starting Lineup

Published on May 8, 2024

Hardwood meets the honky-tonk! Picture this: a country star-studded basketball lineup composed entirely of country music’s finest athletes.

This Fantasy lineup from powerhouse vocalists to chart-topping crooners, these country stars should be ready to trade in their cowboy boots for basketball shoes and hit the court in a blaze of glory.

Tie your laces as we unveil the “Ultimate Country Star Basketball Starting Lineup” that could ever grace the hardwood!

1. Riley Green

2. Kane Brown

2023 NBA All Star - Ruffles Celebrity Game Source:Getty

3. Morgan Wallen

4. Brett Young

5. Walker Hayes

2024 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Source:Getty
