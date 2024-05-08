Hardwood meets the honky-tonk! Picture this: a country star-studded basketball lineup composed entirely of country music’s finest athletes.
This Fantasy lineup from powerhouse vocalists to chart-topping crooners, these country stars should be ready to trade in their cowboy boots for basketball shoes and hit the court in a blaze of glory.
Tie your laces as we unveil the “Ultimate Country Star Basketball Starting Lineup” that could ever grace the hardwood!
1. Riley Green
2. Kane BrownSource:Getty
3. Morgan Wallen
4. Brett Young
5. Walker HayesSource:Getty
-
Kenny Chesney Setlist: Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour
-
Morgan Wallen Setlist: One Night At A Time Tour
-
New Country Cash!
-
Tim McGraw Setlist: Standing Room Only Tour
-
The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World
-
Top Country Mother-Son Dance Songs For Your Wedding Day
-
George Strait Setlist: Stadium Shows 2024
-
Scotty McCreery Is The Newest Opry Member [Watch]