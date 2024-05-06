Listen Live
Music

George Strait Setlist: Stadium Shows 2024

Published on May 6, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

 

The legendary George Strait is back, and this time, he’s hitting stadiums across the country with a tour that promises to be nothing short of a real good time.

The setlist for the Stadium Shows 2024 this isn’t just any ordinary setlist – it’s a carefully curated collection of classics, covers, new songs and surprises, all set to make each show an unforgettable experience.

Let’s take a closer look at what fans can expect from this once-in-a-lifetime concert experience.

1. Deep In The Heart Of Texas

2. Stars on the Water

3. I Got A Car

4. Fireman

5. Run

6. I Can Still Make Cheyenne

7. Check Yes or No

8. Waymore’s Blues

9. How ‘Bout Them Cowgirls

10. Three Drinks Behind ( NEW SONG )

11. Here For A Good Time

12. She’ll Leave You With A Smile

13. The Chair

14. The Weight Of The Badge

15. Pancho & Lefty ( WITH CHRIS STAPLETON )

16. Honky Tonk Hall Of Fame ( NEW SONG – WITH CHRIS STAPLETON )

17. You Don’t Know What You’re Missing ( WITH CHRIS STAPLETON )

18. Are The Good Times Really Over ( Merle Haggard Cover)

19. Oceanfront Property

20. I’ll Always Remember You

21. I Saw God Today

22. Every Little Honky Tonk Bar

23. MIA ( NEW SONG )

24. Amarillo By Morning

25. Troubadour

26. Unwound ( shorten )

27. Codigo ( START OF ENCORE )

28. Take Me To Texas

29. Give It Away

30. All My Exes Live In Texas

31. Folsom Prison Blues ( Johnny Cash Cover )

32. The Cowboy Rides Away

More From Hank FM
Trending
The 57th Annual CMA Awards - Show 26 items
Music

Kenny Chesney Setlist: Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour

2023 Billboard Music Awards - Show 28 items
Music

Morgan Wallen Setlist: One Night At A Time Tour

NCC
Entertainment

New Country Cash!

George Strait, Brad Paisley, and Alan Jackson all singing with guitars
Country Music News

The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World

City Parks Foundation 2023 Dinner & Concert Benefit 19 items
Music

Tim McGraw Setlist: Standing Room Only Tour

Scotty McCreery and his mother on his wedding day
Country Music News

Top Country Mother-Son Dance Songs For Your Wedding Day

elvis
On This Day

Elvis Presley’s Final Show: A Historic Night in Indianapolis, Indiana

garth brooks 10 items
Cole Dunbar

The Top Ten Selling Country Songs of All-Time

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close