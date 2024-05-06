George Strait Setlist: Stadium Shows 2024

The legendary George Strait is back, and this time, he’s hitting stadiums across the country with a tour that promises to be nothing short of a real good time.

The setlist for the Stadium Shows 2024 this isn’t just any ordinary setlist – it’s a carefully curated collection of classics, covers, new songs and surprises, all set to make each show an unforgettable experience.

Let’s take a closer look at what fans can expect from this once-in-a-lifetime concert experience.