George Strait Setlist: Stadium Shows 2024

The legendary George Strait is back, and this time, he’s hitting stadiums across the country with a tour that promises to be nothing short of a real good time.
The setlist for the Stadium Shows 2024 this isn’t just any ordinary setlist – it’s a carefully curated collection of classics, covers, new songs and surprises, all set to make each show an unforgettable experience.
Let’s take a closer look at what fans can expect from this once-in-a-lifetime concert experience.
1. Deep In The Heart Of Texas
2. Stars on the Water
3. I Got A Car
4. Fireman
5. Run
6. I Can Still Make Cheyenne
7. Check Yes or No
8. Waymore’s Blues
9. How ‘Bout Them Cowgirls
10. Three Drinks Behind ( NEW SONG )
11. Here For A Good Time
12. She’ll Leave You With A Smile
13. The Chair
14. The Weight Of The Badge
15. Pancho & Lefty ( WITH CHRIS STAPLETON )
16. Honky Tonk Hall Of Fame ( NEW SONG – WITH CHRIS STAPLETON )
17. You Don’t Know What You’re Missing ( WITH CHRIS STAPLETON )
18. Are The Good Times Really Over ( Merle Haggard Cover)
19. Oceanfront Property
20. I’ll Always Remember You
21. I Saw God Today
22. Every Little Honky Tonk Bar
23. MIA ( NEW SONG )
24. Amarillo By Morning
25. Troubadour
26. Unwound ( shorten )
27. Codigo ( START OF ENCORE )
28. Take Me To Texas
29. Give It Away
30. All My Exes Live In Texas
31. Folsom Prison Blues ( Johnny Cash Cover )
32. The Cowboy Rides Away
