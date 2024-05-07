Florida Georgia Line’s FGL House Closes Down: Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard React!

Hold onto your cowboy hats, because the party’s over at FGL House! Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard, the dynamic duo behind Florida Georgia Line, recently had to say goodbye to their downtown Nashville bar, but they’re taking it all in stride.

In a joint statement, the guys reminisced, “We love being one of the first to have a bar downtown but all great things eventually come to an end. FGL House has closed to make way for a new unrelated venture. Hope y’all made some fun memories there – we sure did!”

So what’s the scoop on this new venture? Well, get ready to boogie because Lainey Wilson is set to open “Bell Bottoms Up” at the same location! It’s going to be a massive 27,000-square-foot venue with two stages, four bars, and even a mezzanine floor with a lounge bar overlooking the action. Talk about an upgrade!

But FGL House isn’t the only country artist-owned spot in town. Nashville’s buzzing with them! Kelley and Hubbard kicked off the trend, but now it seems like every country star worth their boots wants a piece of the Broadway action.

Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs, and now Lainey Wilson are all jumping on the bandwagon, with bars of their own set to open soon. And let’s not forget the legends like Eric Church, Alan Jackson, and Garth Brooks, who are already serving up drinks and good times.

As for Kelley and Hubbard, they’re keeping busy with their solo careers. Kelley’s gearing up for the release of his album Tennessee Truth on May 10, while Hubbard dropped his sophomore solo release, Strong, last month. Looks like they’re doing just fine without each other, but who knows?

Maybe one day they’ll reunite for a special performance, or at least a round of drinks at one of Nashville’s many honky-tonks.

Until then, cheers to the memories at FGL House!