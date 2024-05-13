Listen Live
Morgan Wallen Acoustic Performances: Before Country Stardom

Published on May 13, 2024

Morgan Wallen stands tall among the elite of country music, it’s worth revisiting these early performances to appreciate the authenticity and passion that set him on his path to becoming a mega country star.

Take a trip down memory lane and witness the magic of Morgan Wallen’s acoustic performances at Hank FM (Hey, that’s us!!), where a small part of his story to stardom began:

1. Up Down

2. Whiskey Glasses

3. The Way I Talk

4. Little Rain

5. Boots on the Ground

6. Morgan Wallen’s final show of 2018!

