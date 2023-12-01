Top Songs 2023

1. Morgan Wallen – Thought You Should Know
2. Jordan Davis – What My World Spins Around
3. Morgan Wallen – Last Night
4. Luke Combs – The Kind of Love We Make
5. Bailey Zimmerman – Rock and A Hard Place
