Top Songs 2023

Published on December 1, 2023

Source: Spotify

 

Gather ’round as we mosey down the musical trails of 2023 on Hankfm, where the twang of the guitars and the drawl in the lyrics tell the tales of this year’s top tunes.

So, saddle up and get ready for a journey through Hankfm’s 2023 Top songs as we tip our hats to the artists and tunes that made this year on our radio airwaves one to remember!!

 

 

1. Morgan Wallen – Thought You Should Know

2. Jordan Davis – What My World Spins Around

3. Morgan Wallen – Last Night

4. Luke Combs – The Kind of Love We Make

5. Bailey Zimmerman – Rock and A Hard Place

