Cody Johnson Setlist: 'Live '26 Tour'
Cody Johnson Setlist: 'Live '26 Tour'
Cody Johnson will be out on the road for most of 2026 as part of his international “Live ’26 Tour.” The tour kicked off on Feb. 6 in Birmingham, Alabama, and ends on Nov. 5 in Dublin, Ireland.
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For those going to his shows, which featuring opening performances from country stars like Clint Black, Randy Houser, Parker McCollum and more, here’s the setlist of songs CoJo has been using.
1. ‘That’s Texas’
2. ‘Me and My Kind’
3. ‘Dance Her Home’
4. ‘How Do You Sleep at Night?’
5. ‘With You I Am’
6. ‘Dear Rodeo’
7. ‘Nothin’ on You’
8. Long-Haired Country Boy’
A Charlie Daniels Band cover.
9. ‘Human’
10. ‘Georgia Peaches’
11. ‘The Fall’
12. ‘People in the Back’
13. ‘I’m Gonna Love You’
14. ‘God Bless America’
An Irving Berlin cover.
15. ‘Dirt Cheap’
16. ‘The Painter’
17. ‘Til You Can’t’
18. ‘Travelin’ Soldier’
A Bruce Robinson cover.
19. ‘Diamond in My Pocket’
Cody Johnson Setlist: 'Live '26 Tour' was originally published on 93qcountry.com