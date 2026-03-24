Cody Johnson Setlist: 'Live '26 Tour'

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Cody Johnson will be out on the road for most of 2026 as part of his international “Live ’26 Tour.” The tour kicked off on Feb. 6 in Birmingham, Alabama, and ends on Nov. 5 in Dublin, Ireland.

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For those going to his shows, which featuring opening performances from country stars like Clint Black, Randy Houser, Parker McCollum and more, here’s the setlist of songs CoJo has been using.