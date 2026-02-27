Listen Live
Close
Music

Riley Green Setlist? Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo

Riley Green Setlist? Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo

Published on February 27, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Riley Green
Source: David Settle / Radio One

Riley Green is set to open the 2026 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on Monday, March 2 at NRG Stadium. Green will be making his second appearance on RODEOHOUSTON’s star stage after his debut in 2025.

RELATED: Riley Green May Be Making His Acting Debut in Marshals

RELATED: RODEOHOUSTON Bag Policy 2026: What You Can & Can’t Bring

While we don’t have an official setlist for Green’s Monday night performance, here’s some songs he’s likely to play based upon recent setlists and performances from the “Worst Way” singer.

1. ‘Different ‘Round Here’

2. ‘If It Wasn’t for Trucks’

3. ‘Damn Good Day to Leave’

4. ‘Hell of a Way to Go’

5. ‘When She Comes Home Tonight’

6. ‘you look like you love me’

7. ‘Jesus Saves’

8. ‘Should’ve Been a Cowboy’

A Toby Keith cover.

9. ‘Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)’

A Toby Keith cover.

10. ‘Change My Mind’

11. ‘Don’t Mind if I Do’

12. ‘Worst Way’

13. ‘I Wish Grandpas Never Died’

Riley Green Setlist? Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo was originally published on 93qcountry.com

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
Register To Win | Annie & Cole Up Close Concert With Tyler Nance
Trending
phone app
Listen Live  |  Hannah Fink

Access HANK FM From Your Phone!

Register To Win | Annie & Cole Up Close Concert With Tyler Nance
Up-Close Concert  |  Nick Cottongim

Register To Win | Annie & Cole Up Close Concert With Tyler Nance

CS
11 Items
Music  |  anniefoxradio

Top 10 Country baseball Walk-Up Songs in 2025

The 58th Annual CMA Awards - Show
5 Items
Celebrity  |  Hannah Fink

Megan Moroney’s Dating History

The Genesis Invitational - Round One
Entertainment  |  coledunbar1

The World’s #1 Golfer Has Serious Country Taste

1080x1350_KidRock_2026_Regional_RuoffMusicCenter_0619
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Kid Rock with Jon Pardi

51st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show
3 Items
Celebrity  |  Hannah Fink

Country Artists Turning 50 in 2026

Music Survey HANK FM
Contests  |  Hannah Fink

Choose The Music We Play On Hank FM!

Trending
26 Items

Trending

Music  |  Jarrett Huff

25 Romantic Country Songs for Valentine’s Day

9x RIAA diamond-certified, GRAMMY® Award-nominated superstar Post Malone rocks out at the one-night only Bud Light Presents Post Malone & Buddies show to kick off Super Bowl LX weekend
Entertainment  |  coledunbar1

Post Malone Tries to Slash Beer Prices Mid-Concert

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close