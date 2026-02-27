Riley Green Setlist? Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo
Riley Green is set to open the 2026 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on Monday, March 2 at NRG Stadium. Green will be making his second appearance on RODEOHOUSTON’s star stage after his debut in 2025.
While we don’t have an official setlist for Green’s Monday night performance, here’s some songs he’s likely to play based upon recent setlists and performances from the “Worst Way” singer.
1. ‘Different ‘Round Here’
2. ‘If It Wasn’t for Trucks’
3. ‘Damn Good Day to Leave’
4. ‘Hell of a Way to Go’
5. ‘When She Comes Home Tonight’
6. ‘you look like you love me’
7. ‘Jesus Saves’
8. ‘Should’ve Been a Cowboy’
A Toby Keith cover.
9. ‘Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)’
A Toby Keith cover.
10. ‘Change My Mind’
11. ‘Don’t Mind if I Do’
12. ‘Worst Way’
13. ‘I Wish Grandpas Never Died’
