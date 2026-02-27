Riley Green Setlist? Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo

Source: David Settle / Radio One

Riley Green is set to open the 2026 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on Monday, March 2 at NRG Stadium. Green will be making his second appearance on RODEOHOUSTON’s star stage after his debut in 2025.

While we don’t have an official setlist for Green’s Monday night performance, here’s some songs he’s likely to play based upon recent setlists and performances from the “Worst Way” singer.