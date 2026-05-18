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Top 10 Richest Towns in Indianapolis

Indianapolis isn’t just known for its sports and culture — it’s also home to some of the wealthiest towns and neighborhoods in Indiana.

If you’re curious about where the richest communities are located, here’s a list of the top 10 richest towns in the Indianapolis area, based on average household income, property values, and lifestyle amenities.

1. Carmel





Known for its upscale neighborhoods and top-rated schools, Carmel consistently ranks as one of the wealthiest and most desirable towns near Indianapolis.

With beautiful parks, luxury homes, and vibrant downtown areas, it’s a hotspot for affluent families.