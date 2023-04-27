Tim McGraw Releases New Music Video

Tim McGraw is back with a reflective new single called “Standing Room Only”. The song delivers a message of living life to the fullest and not being owned by the clock or money. The lyrics emphasize forgiveness and human connections, with a hope that one’s life will be so fulfilling that their funeral will be standing room only. Craig Wiseman, Tommy Cecil, and Patrick Murphy penned the song, while Byron Gallimore and McGraw handled the production. Wiseman previously co-wrote McGraw’s hit “Live Like You Were Dying.” McGraw praised the song’s impeccable writing, meaningful lyrics, and energetic melody. The song serves as the title track for his upcoming 17th studio album, which will be released on Big Machine Records. Tim McGraw revealed that he had to narrow down 30 songs to finalize the album, stating that he only includes songs that he genuinely likes.

