Listen Live
Local

The Best White and Blue Boots to Rock at Colts Games This Season

Published on September 17, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Denver Broncos v Indianapolis Colts

Source: Andy Lyons / Getty

The Best White and Blue Boots to Rock at Colts Games This Season

Sundays in Indy aren’t just about football—they’re about tradition. The smell of the tailgate grills, the sea of blue and white jerseys, and the roar of the crowd as the Colts take the field. If you’re a true Colts fan, you know game day isn’t complete without repping your team colors head-to-toe. And what better way to do that than with a killer pair of boots?

Whether you’re heading into Lucas Oil Stadium or hanging out at a tailgate, boots are the perfect mix of country style and game day spirit.

Related Stories

We rounded up some of the best white and blue boot options that’ll make you stand out, stomp loud, and cheer even louder for the Horseshoe.

AND don’t forget to Turn up the volume and  Listen LIVE to the game on Hank FM — your home for Colts football! 📻

1. Denim Darlin’ – Dan Post

2.

3. Josie – Dan Post

4. Amazon

5. The Annie – Tecovas

6. Dingo

7. Rhinestone Milestone Boots – Dingo

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
More From Hank FM
Trending
George Strait, Brad Paisley, and Alan Jackson all singing with guitars
Country Music News

The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World

66th GRAMMY Awards - Show
7 Items
Music

Top 10 Country Artists of 2025

Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night Two
Music

Morgan Wallen’s “I’m The Problem Tour 2025” – Full List of Tour Dates

Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night One
4 Items
Country Music News

Morgan Wallen’s Dating History

60th Academy of Country Music Awards - Jelly Roll & Friends
15 Items
Country Music News

Russell Dickerson Setlist 2025

riley
31 Items
Celebrity

The Hottest Male Country Singers Who Are Total Eye Candy

Music Survey HANK FM
Hank Exclusives

Choose The Music We Play On Hank FM!

dolly parton
Contests

Enter to Win: Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close