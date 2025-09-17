The Best White and Blue Boots to Rock at Colts Games This Season

Sundays in Indy aren’t just about football—they’re about tradition. The smell of the tailgate grills, the sea of blue and white jerseys, and the roar of the crowd as the Colts take the field. If you’re a true Colts fan, you know game day isn’t complete without repping your team colors head-to-toe. And what better way to do that than with a killer pair of boots?

Whether you’re heading into Lucas Oil Stadium or hanging out at a tailgate, boots are the perfect mix of country style and game day spirit.

We rounded up some of the best white and blue boot options that’ll make you stand out, stomp loud, and cheer even louder for the Horseshoe.

AND don’t forget to Turn up the volume and Listen LIVE to the game on Hank FM — your home for Colts football! 📻

1. Denim Darlin’ – Dan Post 2. 3. Josie – Dan Post 4. Amazon 5. The Annie – Tecovas 6. Dingo 7. Rhinestone Milestone Boots – Dingo 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13.