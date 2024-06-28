[ PHOTOS ] Corey Kent: Annie & Cole’s Up- Close Concert

Hank FM winners won an up-close mini concert at Back 9 Golf & Entertainment featuring Cory Kent, with the event hosted by Annie & Cole.

This exclusive performance presented by Jack Daniel’s was held in anticipation of Cory Kent’s opening act for Parker McCollum later tonight in Indianapolis.

The evening was nothing short of amazing, as Hank FM winner’s enjoyed a personal acoustic concert and meet and greet creating an unforgettable experience for all.

Check it out below!