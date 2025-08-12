Listen Live
Celebrity

Nate Smith: Up-Close Concert Video Recap!

Published on August 12, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Nate Smith.

Source: Nate Smith. / Nate Smith.

Before Jason Aldean lit up the stage, country fans in Indianapolis gathered at Aspen Creek Grill for a one-of-a-kind pre-show hang with Nate Smith. Hosted by Annie & Cole and powered by Jack Daniels, the event was an unforgettable experience for Hank Fm winners.

While Nate Smith was on vocal rest ahead of his big performance later that night, he still made the evening special in a way only he could.

Using the AI voice assistant on his phone, Nate answered fan questions with plenty of laughs and personality.

Related Stories

He even surprised the crowd by playing a never-before-heard new song straight from his phone — giving fans an exclusive first listen.

The California native, known for heartfelt hits like Whiskey on You and World on Fire, also took time to personally meet each fan, pose for photos, and share stories from his journey in country music. His approachable, laid-back vibe made the intimate gathering feel more like catching up with an old friend than meeting a chart-topping artist.

Nate Smith’s rise in the country scene has been nothing short of impressive. Since moving to Nashville, his blend of powerhouse vocals and emotional storytelling has won over listeners nationwide. Even without singing a note at this event, his connection with fans shined through — proving that great artists can make lasting memories both on and off the stage.

If you missed it, we’ve got you covered.

Check out the recap video below and see why this Jack Daniels-powered pre-show was the perfect start to a night of country music magic.

🎥 Watch the recap video now!

1.

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
More From Hank FM
Trending
Clayton's Country Bar
Local

Grand Opening: Clayton’s Country Bar Brings Nashville Vibes to Downtown Indy

66th GRAMMY Awards - Show
7 Items
Music

Top 10 Country Artists of 2025

George Strait, Brad Paisley, and Alan Jackson all singing with guitars
Country Music News

The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World

Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night One
4 Items
Country Music News

Morgan Wallen’s Dating History

riley
31 Items
Celebrity

The Hottest Male Country Singers Who Are Total Eye Candy

Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night Two
Music

Morgan Wallen’s “I’m The Problem Tour 2025” – Full List of Tour Dates

dolly parton
Contests

Enter to Win: Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Football
33 Items
Sports

Country Music Themed Fantasy Football Names

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close