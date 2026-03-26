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Darius Rucker Is Now A NASCAR Cup Series Team Owner

Published on March 26, 2026

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NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix
Source: Logan Riely / Getty

Country music superstar Darius Rucker is expanding his footprint beyond the stage and into the fast-paced world of motorsports. During a recent appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, it was revealed that Rucker has officially become a co-owner of Legacy Motor Club.

The move pairs Rucker with NASCAR icon Jimmie Johnson, who currently serves as the team’s principal owner. Johnson spoke highly of Rucker’s unique ability to connect with audiences, emphasizing how his storytelling and authenticity have built a powerful bond with fans over the years.

That same authenticity, which has defined Rucker’s successful transition from rock frontman to country hitmaker, is a key reason why the partnership makes sense. According to Johnson, Rucker’s genuine approach aligns perfectly with the culture and long-term vision of Legacy Motor Club.

For Rucker, the opportunity represents more than just a business venture—it’s a chance to merge passion with purpose. Both he and the organization share a commitment to community engagement, fan connection, and building something that resonates beyond the racetrack.

As Legacy Motor Club continues to grow within the NASCAR landscape, this new partnership signals an exciting chapter—one that blends music, motorsports, and meaningful storytelling in a way that could redefine fan engagement in the sport.

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