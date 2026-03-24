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Ella Langley Tops Billboard Hot 100 Again, Surpasses Taylor Swift

Ella Langley Tops Billboard Hot 100 Again, Surpasses Taylor Swift Record

Published on March 24, 2026

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CRS 2026 - New Faces of Country Music
Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

Ella Langley continues to dominate the charts as her breakout hit Choosin’ Texas secures a historic fourth consecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100—officially surpassing a previous milestone set by Taylor Swift.

The track’s momentum shows no signs of slowing, also holding firm at the top of the Hot Country Songs for an impressive 17th week, cementing its status as one of the most dominant country crossovers in recent chart history.

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