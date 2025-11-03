Country Stars with November Birthdays

November is a vibrant month in the country music world. Many of the genre’s biggest stars celebrate their birthdays this fall. From legendary icons to rising chart-toppers, these artists have made a lasting impact with their unforgettable hits and passionate performances. This month, let’s celebrate the November birthdays of country musicians who continue to shape and influence the genre. Join us as we take a closer look at these stars and revisit the music that makes them unforgettable!

Let’s take a look at Country Stars with November Birthdays!

1. Lyle Lovett – November 1 Known for his unique blend of country, jazz, and blues, Lyle Lovett is a true genre-bender. With hits like “If I Had a Boat,” he’s been a staple in country music for decades. 2. Kris Kristofferson – November 2 – (Rest In Peace) Legendary singer, songwriter, and actor, Kris Kristofferson has left an indelible mark on country music with songs like “Me and Bobby McGee” and “Help Me Make It Through the Night.” 3. Ryan Hurd – November 2 Known for hits like “To a T,” Ryan Hurd has made waves in country, both as a solo artist and in duets with his wife, Maren Morris. 4. Roy Rogers – November 5 (Rest In Peace) Known as the “King of the Cowboys,” Roy Rogers was an early pioneer in Western music, inspiring generations of artists with his legendary cowboy persona and classic tunes. 5. Lauren Alaina – November 8 Rising to fame on American Idol, Lauren Alaina has since released fan favorites like “Road Less Traveled” and “Ladies in the ’90s.” 6. Chris Lane – November 9 Known for hits like “Big, Big Plans,” Chris Lane has charmed country fans with his smooth vocals and catchy tunes. 7. Miranda Lambert – November 10 One of modern country’s biggest stars, Miranda Lambert has redefined the genre with hits like “Gunpowder & Lead” and “The House That Built Me,” winning countless awards along the way. 8. TJ Osborne (of Brothers Osborne) – November 18 As part of the award-winning duo Brothers Osborne, TJ Osborne has made a big impact with hits like “Stay a Little Longer.” 9. Billy Currington – November 19 Source:Getty Known for his laid-back style, Billy Currington’s hits like “People Are Crazy” have made him a country staple. 10. Dierks Bentley – November 20 From “Drunk on a Plane” to “What Was I Thinkin’,” Dierks Bentley is one of country music’s most celebrated voices. 11. Sammy Kershaw – November 24 Known for hits like “She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful,” Sammy Kershaw has been a staple in country music since the ’90s, bringing his rich voice and heartfelt lyrics to fans worldwide. 12. Joe Nichols – November 26 Grammy winner Jody Miller made her mark with hits like “Queen of the House,” and she’s known for bridging country with pop sounds during her successful career. 13. Rosanne Cash – November 30 Daughter of the legendary Johnny Cash, Rosanne Cash has built her own legacy with hits like “Seven Year Ache” and “Tennessee Flat Top Box,” earning her place in country history.