Country Music Couples at the CMA Awards: Then and Now!

Country music and romance have always been a perfect match, and there’s no better place to see that love on display than at the CMA Awards! Over the years, we’ve watched some of our favorite country couples grow in the spotlight—from fresh-faced newlyweds to seasoned pros.

Let’s take a walk down memory lane with the cutest couples to ever walk the CMA red carpet, and see how they’ve changed over the years.

1. Tim McGraw & Faith Hill: Then Source:Getty Then: Back in the late ‘90s, Tim and Faith were country music’s ultimate power couple. They hit the CMA Awards red carpet with an electric chemistry that everyone could see, often with Tim in his signature cowboy hat and Faith dazzling in glamorous gowns.

2. Tim McGraw & Faith Hill: Now Source:Getty Now: Decades later, Tim and Faith still steal the show! They’ve aged like fine wine, and now their kids even join them at some events. Their long-lasting love is a rare gem in Hollywood.

3. Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood: Then Source:Getty Then: While both were successful solo artists, Garth and Trisha’s romance didn’t blossom until later in their careers. Their chemistry was evident long before they made it official, and fans loved watching their friendship turn into love.

4. Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood: Now Source:Getty Now: Married since 2005, Garth and Trisha are more in love than ever. They often walk the red carpet hand in hand, radiating the same warmth and admiration they had from the start.

5. Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman: Then Source:Getty Then: Keith and Nicole’s CMA appearances since 2006 have shown off their effortless chemistry and mutual admiration.

6. Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman: Now Source:Getty Now: Years later, this couple remains one of country’s most cherished duos. Keith’s gratefulness for Nicole is evident every time they’re spotted together.

7. Luke Bryan & Caroline Bryan: Then Source:Getty Then: Luke and Caroline have been fan favorites at the CMAs with their playful energy and undeniable love for each other.

8. Luke Bryan & Caroline Bryan: Now Source:Getty Now: As one of country’s funniest couples, they continue to charm fans. With hilarious red carpet moments and sweet PDA, Luke and Caroline are a joy to watch!

9. Luke Combs & Nicole Combs: Then Source:Getty Then: Luke and Nicole were instantly adored for their down-to-earth love and sweet, genuine moments on the red carpet.

10. Luke Combs & Nicole Combs: Now Source:Getty Now: Married since 2020, they bring a refreshing and relatable vibe to the CMAs, and now as parents, their family moments are more heartwarming than ever.

11. Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown: Then Source:Getty Then: Kane and Katelyn made their red carpet debut as newlyweds with an undeniable spark that fans couldn’t get enough of.

12. Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown: Now Source:Getty Now: Now proud parents, they’re still the ultimate style couple, often coordinating outfits and sharing their love on the carpet each year.

13. Brad Paisley & Kimberly Williams-Paisley: Then Source:Getty Then: Brad and Kimberly first started attending the CMAs together in the early 2000s, quickly becoming one of country’s most beloved pairs.

14. Brad Paisley & Kimberly Williams-Paisley: Now Source:Getty Now: Known for their humor and lightheartedness, they bring fun to the CMAs every year, reminding us all that laughter is key to a lasting relationship.

15. Thomas Rhett & Lauren Akins: Then Source:Getty Then: Childhood sweethearts Thomas and Lauren charmed fans from their very first CMA appearance.

16. Thomas Rhett & Lauren Akins: Now Source:Getty Now: With a growing family, Thomas and Lauren are still the epitome of country romance. Their family photos on the red carpet are beyond adorable!

17. Chris Stapleton & Morgane Stapleton: Then Source:Getty Then: Chris and Morgane first appeared at the CMAs as rising stars with a shared love of music and life

18. Chris Stapleton & Morgane Stapleton: Now Source:Getty Now: Known for their quieter, soulful presence, they still captivate fans with their deep connection. Morgane’s ever-supportive presence beside Chris is a highlight of each CMA red carpet.

19. Jason Aldean & Brittany Aldean: Then Source:Getty