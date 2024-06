When it comes to fitness in the country music world, everyone knows Tim McGraw’s got the abs, Riley Green’s built like a tank, and Carrie Underwood is the undisputed queen of leg day. Let’s face it, Tim’s got the six-pack, but Carrie’s legs are legendary. We all know it, the American people know it, and now it’s time to get the scoop on her workout secrets.

Looking good isn’t just a vanity project for these country stars—it’s a stamina game too. With two-hour sets filled with non-stop singing, instrument jamming (Carrie even rocks out on the drums), and constant movement, staying in peak physical condition is a must.

Carrie Underwood is ready to share her quick and “easy” (easy to follow, maybe not so easy to do) leg workout routines, courtesy of her fitness app, Fit52.

Carrie breaks down her leg-day secrets below!