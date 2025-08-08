Best Places in the U.S. for a Country-Fan Summer Vacation

If your dream summer getaway includes live country music, cowboy boots, and down-home Southern charm, you’re in the right place.

Here are the best places in the U.S. for a country music-inspired summer vacation — perfect for fans of twang, two-steppin’, and tailgates.

1. Nashville, Tennessee – The Country Music Capital It’s no surprise that Nashville tops the list. With iconic venues like the Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium, and the Country Music Hall of Fame, Nashville is a bucket-list destination for any country fan. Don’t forget to catch live bands on Broadway and grab hot chicken while you’re at it. 2. Austin, Texas – Live Music Capital of the World Austin mixes country, blues, and rock for a unique Texas sound. Explore honky-tonks like The Broken Spoke or catch big names at summer festivals like Austin City Limits. The food trucks and Hill Country views are just icing on the cake. 3. Branson, Missouri – Classic Country Charm Branson offers a family-friendly spin on a country music vacation. Enjoy live shows every night, from throwback country tributes to gospel and bluegrass. Silver Dollar City and scenic lakes make it a great spot for kids and adults alike. 4. Pigeon Forge, Tennessee – Dolly Parton’s Playground Home to Dollywood, Pigeon Forge is a must-visit for Dolly Parton fans. From thrill rides to musical performances and Southern cuisine, this Smoky Mountain town offers country flair with a touch of Appalachian beauty. 5. Fort Worth, Texas – True Western Vibes Fort Worth is where country music meets cowboy culture. Visit the historic Stockyards for rodeos, saloons, and live country shows. It’s one of the best destinations for those who love the roots of country and western life. 6. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina – Beach & Country Beats Combine sand and songs with Myrtle Beach’s Carolina Country Music Fest held each June. With big-name headliners and oceanfront views, it’s the perfect summer mix of sunshine and sound. 7. Louisville, Kentucky – Bourbon, Bluegrass & Country While known for bluegrass, Louisville offers a diverse country music scene, with local venues hosting top acts and rising stars. Add in bourbon tastings and scenic country roads, and you’ve got a relaxing Southern escape. 8. Deadwood, South Dakota – Wild West Country Experience This historic gold rush town is now a hotspot for summer festivals and outdoor concerts. Deadwood offers a rugged, authentic Old West vibe with a surprising amount of country music fun. 9. Asheville, North Carolina – Mountains & Music Set in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains, Asheville blends mountain charm with a thriving music scene. It’s perfect for fans of folk, Americana, and roots-country sounds, especially during summer music series and festivals. 10. Tishomingo, Oklahoma – Miranda Lambert’s Hometown Want something off the beaten path? Head to Miranda Lambert’s hometown. Visit her boutique, The Pink Pistol, and soak up the charm of small-town Oklahoma with country flair and Southern hospitality.