Start your engines and get those cowboy boots on! When Alexander Rossi isn’t burning rubber you might catch him jamming out to his favorite country hits. From the nostalgic lyrics that take you back to simpler times to the catchy melodies that make your boots stomp, Rossi understands the power of a good country song.
Check out Alexander Rossi’s Top 3 Country Songs below!
1. Should’ve Been A Cowboy – Toby Keith
2. The Gambler – Kenny Rogers
3. Heads Carolina, Tails California – Jo Dee Messina
