Source: Sanghwan Kim / Getty

30 Must-Do Indiana Bucket List Adventures Before You Turn 30

If you’re under 30 and living in (or visiting) Indiana, there’s no better time to experience everything the Hoosier State has to offer.

From natural wonders to quirky roadside attractions, Indiana is full of unforgettable experiences.

Whether you’re chasing waterfalls or devouring the spiciest shrimp cocktail in the Midwest, this is your ultimate bucket list of 30 things to do in Indiana before you turn 30.

RELATED | Summer Bucket List: 25 Things to Do in Indiana Before Labor Day

1. Hike Indiana Dunes National Park

Hike Indiana Dunes National Park

Walk the dunes, swim in Lake Michigan, and explore over 50 miles of trails at Indiana’s only national park.