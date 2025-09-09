2025 CMA Awards Finalists Have Been Announced!

With the 59th Country Music Awards is right around the corner, the CMAs announced their nominees for all categories, including the Broadcast Award Finalists.

This year’s nominees are led by a trio of some of country music’s leading ladies, with Ella Langley, Megan Moroney and Lainey Wilson picking up six nominations each across the CMAs’ categories. Right behind them is Zach Top with five nominations, while Riley Green & Cody Johnson earned four nominations.

The 59th CMA Awards take place Nov. 19, 2025 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

From the Musician of the Year award to the highly-coveted Entertainer of the Year award, here’s all 12 of the major award categories:

1. Musician of the Year Jenee Fleenor – Fiddle

Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar

Brent Mason – Guitar

Rob McNelley – Guitar

Derek Wells – Guitar 2. Musical Event of the Year Don’t Mind if I Do – Riley Green & Ella Langley

Hard Fought Hallelujah – Brandon Lake & Jelly Roll

I’m Gonna Love You – Cody Johnson & Carrie Underwood

Pour Me a Drink – Post Malone & Blake Shelton

You Had to Be There – Megan Moroney & Kenny Chesney 3. Song of the Year 4x4xU – Jon Decious, Aaron Raitiere & Lainey Wilson

Am I Okay? – Jessie Jo Dillon, Luke Laird & Megan Moroney

I Never Lie – Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols & Zach Top

Texas – Johnny Clawson, John Dorr, Lalo Guzman & Kyle Sturrock

You Look Like You Love Me – Riley Green, Ella Langley & Aaron Raitiere 4. Album of the Year Am I Okay? – Megan Moroney

Cold Beer & Country Music – Zach Top

F-1 Trillion – Post Malone

I’m the Problem – Morgan Wallen

Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson 5. Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson