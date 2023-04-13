Roll your windows down and crank it on up! Here are 15 throwback country songs to get you ready for summer:
1. Chattahoochee – Alan Jackson
2. Barefoot Blue Jean Night – Jake Owen
3. Fishin’ in the Dark – Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
4. No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems – Kenny Chesney
5. Watermelon Crawl – Tracy Byrd
6. Something Like That – Tim McGraw
7. Good Directions – Billy Currington
8. Man! I Feel Like A Woman – Shania Twain
9. Take A Back Road – Rodney Atkins
10. Drink In My Hand – Eric Church
11. Redneck Yacht Club – Craig Morgan
12. Summer Nights – Rascal Flatts
13. Two Piña Coladas – Garth Brooks
14. Day Drinking – Little Big Town
15. Some Beach – Blake Shelton
