Country Music News

15 Throwback Country Songs To Get You Ready For Summer!

Published on April 13, 2023

Roll your windows down and crank it on up! Here are 15 throwback country songs to get you ready for summer:

1. Chattahoochee – Alan Jackson

2. Barefoot Blue Jean Night – Jake Owen

3. Fishin’ in the Dark – Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

4. No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems – Kenny Chesney

5. Watermelon Crawl – Tracy Byrd

6. Something Like That – Tim McGraw

7. Good Directions – Billy Currington

8. Man! I Feel Like A Woman – Shania Twain

9. Take A Back Road – Rodney Atkins

10. Drink In My Hand – Eric Church

11. Redneck Yacht Club – Craig Morgan

12. Summer Nights – Rascal Flatts

13. Two Piña Coladas – Garth Brooks

14. Day Drinking – Little Big Town

15. Some Beach – Blake Shelton

