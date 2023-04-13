Roll your windows down and crank it on up! Here are 15 throwback country songs to get you ready for summer:

1. Chattahoochee – Alan Jackson 2. Barefoot Blue Jean Night – Jake Owen 3. Fishin’ in the Dark – Nitty Gritty Dirt Band 4. No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems – Kenny Chesney 5. Watermelon Crawl – Tracy Byrd 6. Something Like That – Tim McGraw 7. Good Directions – Billy Currington 8. Man! I Feel Like A Woman – Shania Twain 9. Take A Back Road – Rodney Atkins 10. Drink In My Hand – Eric Church 11. Redneck Yacht Club – Craig Morgan 12. Summer Nights – Rascal Flatts 13. Two Piña Coladas – Garth Brooks 14. Day Drinking – Little Big Town 15. Some Beach – Blake Shelton