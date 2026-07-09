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Scotty McCreery Celebrates 15 Years in Country Music with New Album

Scotty McCreery Celebrates 15 Years in Country Music with New Retrospective Album

McCreery is releasing a new retrospective album, 15, on July 17th

Published on July 9, 2026

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Through the years
Source: NASHVILLE, TN – SEPTEMBER 19: Scotty McCreery performs onstage at the Nashville Songwriters Awards 2018 at Ryman Auditorium on September 19, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

It’s hard to believe it’s been 15 years since Scotty McCreery first stepped onto the American Idol stage, but the country star is marking the milestone in a big way.

McCreery is releasing a new retrospective album, 15, on July 17, celebrating the journey from his breakout audition to becoming one of country music’s most consistent hitmakers.

The project features 13 tracks, including nine fan favorites and four brand-new recordings. One of the standout moments is a fresh duet version of “Your Man” featuring country star Josh Turner—the very artist who helped inspire McCreery’s signature deep vocals.

Their friendship dates back to McCreery’s American Idol days when Turner surprised him during his hometown celebration in 2011. Over the years, the two have remained close, with Turner becoming both a mentor and friend. Turner even joked that he deserves a little credit for McCreery’s success, saying he was honored to join him on the new version of “Your Man.”

In addition to the duet, 15 includes McCreery’s takes on country classics like Conway Twitty’s “Hello Darlin'” and Kris Kristofferson’s “Why Me, Lord?” The album also introduces new music, including the reflective track “Been a Good Run.”

As he looks back on the past decade and a half, McCreery says his success wouldn’t have been possible without the support of his faith, his family, his team, and the fans who have stood by him since the beginning.

Fans can stream the new duet with Josh Turner now and presave 15 ahead of its July 17 release.

Scotty McCreery Celebrates 15 Years in Country Music with New Retrospective Album was originally published on 93qcountry.com

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