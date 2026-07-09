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Megan Moroney Reveals the Story Behind Her Puppy's Name

Megan Moroney Reveals the Sweet Story Behind Her Puppy Boots’ Name

Published on July 9, 2026

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Spotify Presents: An Evening with Megan Moroney
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Country music star Megan Moroney is opening up about one of the newest stars in her life—her adorable puppy, Boots.

After first introducing Boots to fans in February 2026, the four-legged companion has become a fan favorite thanks to frequent appearances on Moroney’s social media. From backstage moments to life on the road during the Cloud 9 Tour, Boots has quickly earned a loyal following alongside her famous owner.

During a recent conversation with Katie Neal, Moroney shared what it has been like becoming a dog mom and revealed the heartfelt story behind her puppy’s name.

Before bringing a dog into her life, Moroney knew she needed a breed and personality that could handle the demanding schedule of a touring country artist. Fortunately, Boots turned out to be the perfect fit.

Choosing the right name, however, wasn’t as easy.

Moroney revealed she narrowed it down to two options: Boots and Lorraine.

“I felt like I needed to see her to be able to name her, like a child,” Moroney explained. “And I was in between Boots or Lorraine because of my song ‘Waiting on the Rain.’ It sounds like I say ‘Lorraine.’ I always liked the name Lorraine since I wrote that song.”

Everything changed the moment she met her new puppy.

“But when I saw that her back feet were white, like my cowgirl boots on stage, I was like, ‘Oh, she just looks like a Boots.'”

The name couldn’t have been more fitting. Since joining Moroney on tour, Boots has become a familiar face in behind-the-scenes videos and photos, often stealing the spotlight with her playful personality.

As Moroney continues traveling across the country on her Cloud 9 Tour, fans can expect to see plenty more adventures featuring one of country music’s cutest road companions.

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