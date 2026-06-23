Source: Erika Goldring / Getty Country Stars With Their Own Bars + Restaurants There’s something perfectly fitting about a country music star opening their own bar or restaurant. After all, many of these artists spent years cutting their teeth on small stages in smoky honky-tonks, playing for tip jars and bar tabs before the world ever knew their names. Now that they’ve made it, some of music’s biggest names are returning to their roots but this time, they own the place. From massive six-story entertainment complexes on Nashville’s Lower Broadway to intimate hometown spots built to revitalize small communities, country stars have turned their love of good food, cold drinks, and live music into thriving business empires. Some have built full-blown franchises with locations across the country. Others have kept things personal, creating spaces that feel like an extension of who they are as artists. Take a look below at Country Stars With Their Own Bars + Restaurants. RELATED | Shaboozey’s Great American Roadshow Setlist RELATED | Top 20 Richest Country Singers In The World Kenny Rogers: Kenny Rogers Roasters In 1991, Kenny Rogers launched a chicken franchise alongside former KFC CEO John Y. Brown Jr. The concept quickly expanded to 350 locations nationwide before filing for bankruptcy in 1998 due to legal battles and stiff competition. The brand was sold to a Malaysian company and still operates locations across Asia today.

Jimmy Buffett: Margaritaville The king of the “Cheeseburger in Paradise” lifestyle launched his Margaritaville empire in Key West, Fla., in 1985 and never looked back. The brand eventually grew to over 32 locations worldwide, including 8 airport outposts, and spawned hotels, casinos, a vacation club, and even a cruise line launched in 2021.

Pat Green: The Rustic Texas country singer Pat Green partnered with Free Range Concepts to open The Rustic in Dallas in 2013, offering Tex-Mex cuisine and live music under one roof. The concept expanded to San Antonio and two Houston locations in the years that followed.

Dolly Parton: Dolly Parton’s Stampede Dinner Attraction Leave it to Dolly to go bigger than a bar. Her Stampede Dinner Attraction is a full dinner-and-rodeo experience featuring horses, trick riding, competitions, and a four-course feast. Locations operate in Branson, Mo., and at her famous Dollywood theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

Kid Rock: Big Ass Honky Tonk & Rock ‘n’ Roll Steakhouse Kid Rock opened his Nashville honky-tonk and steakhouse in 2018, bringing his signature genre-blending personality to the country bar scene on Lower Broadway with exactly the kind of energy you’d expect from him.

John Rich: Redneck Riviera Big & Rich’s John Rich opened Redneck Riviera locations in Las Vegas and Nashville in 2018. The Nashville spot occupies two brick buildings originally constructed in the 1850s and features a special bar exclusively for veterans, active duty military, and first responders offering buy-one, get-one deals. The Las Vegas location has since closed.

Alan Jackson: AJ’s Good Time Bar Named after his 2007 album and 2008 single, AJ’s Good Time Bar opened on Lower Broadway in Nashville in 2016. The building carries serious history, having served as the home of Bullet Records when it first opened in the 1940s.

Toby Keith: I Love This Bar & Grill Toby Keith brought his 2003 hit to life in 2005 with the opening of his first I Love This Bar & Grill in Oklahoma City. At its peak the chain had over a dozen locations across Oklahoma and Las Vegas, though many closed between 2014 and 2015. A new location opened in Moore, Okla., in 2022.

Luke Bryan: Luke’s 32 Bridge Food + Drink Luke Bryan opened his sprawling six-story bar and entertainment venue in Nashville in 2018. The name pays homage to a bridge in his Georgia hometown where Route 32 crosses the Flint River — a personal touch that grounds the massive venue in his roots.

Dierks Bentley: Whiskey Row Dierks Bentley launched his “American gastropub” concept in Scottsdale, Ariz., in 2013 and has since expanded to Gilbert, Ariz., Nashville, and Denver. Bentley envisioned the brand as a launching pad for aspiring artists, much like the stages he played early in his own career.

Jason Aldean: Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar Aldean opened his Nashville bar and restaurant in 2018, followed by a second location in Gatlinburg, Tenn., in July 2023. A standout on the menu: the peach cobbler, made from his mother’s own recipe.

Miranda Lambert: Casa Rosa Miranda Lambert made history as the first female country artist to open a bar and entertainment venue on Nashville’s Broadway strip when Casa Rosa debuted in 2021. Described as “A Little Taste of Texas in Tennessee,” the Tex-Mex spot is filled with career memorabilia including the iconic birdcage from her “Bluebird” music video.

Reba McEntire: Reba’s Place Reba went home for her restaurant venture, opening Reba’s Place in Atoka, Okla. — the same county where she grew up. The venue opened in January 2023 after McEntire was approached to help revitalize Atoka’s tiny downtown area. The atmosphere is described as down-home and welcoming, with a menu she helped curate herself.

Blake Shelton: Ole Red Blake Shelton’s Ole Red brand started in his hometown of Tishomingo, Okla., in 2017 and has since expanded to Nashville, Gatlinburg, Orlando, and Las Vegas, with an Indianapolis location expected in 2027. The Nashville spot doubles as the filming location for his reality competition series Barmageddon and serves as a platform for up-and-coming artists.

Eric Church: Chief’s Eric Church opened Chief’s — named after his longtime nickname — in 2023. The six-story honky-tonk features live music and barbecue, with a rooftop restaurant fittingly called “Hell of a Q,” a nod to his song “Hell of a View.”

Garth Brooks: Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk After years of fan anticipation, Garth Brooks finally opened Friends in Low Places in Nashville with a soft opening on Nov. 24, 2023, celebrating with an intimate live show. The classic honky-tonk features a rooftop “oasis” and spans five stories of entertainment.

Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottoms Up Lainey Wilson opened Bell Bottoms Up in 2024, named after her signature flare-pant style. The venue features two stages, four bars, and a rooftop dance floor with a retro western vibe. The Louisiana-inspired menu includes catfish, Cajun pasta, and a shrimp boil.

Morgan Wallen: This Bar and Tennessee Kitchen Morgan Wallen entered the Nashville bar scene on June 1, 2024, with This Bar and Tennessee Kitchen — a six-story venue featuring multiple bars, a rooftop, live music, and a menu built around family recipes from his mother’s kitchen.

Luke Combs: Category 10 Luke Combs took over the iconic Wildhorse Saloon space to create Category 10, now the largest entertainment complex on Lower Broadway at 69,000 square feet with capacity for 3,200 guests. It opened Nov. 10, 2024, with Las Vegas and Orlando locations in the pipeline.

Riley Green: Duck Blind Avid duck hunter Riley Green opened Duck Blind in Nashville’s Midtown neighborhood in Fall 2024, taking over the former Winners Bar & Grill location. The turnaround from permit filing to opening day was remarkably fast — just in time for Labor Day Weekend.

Jelly Roll: Goodnight Nashville Jelly Roll’s Goodnight Nashville opened January 26, 2025, directly across from Eric Church’s Chief’s. The bar features a dedicated back bar area called “Buddy’s” in honor of his late father, Horace “Buddy” DeFord, who passed away in 2019.

Old Dominion: Odie’s Old Dominion stepped off the Broadway strip for their Nashville bar, opening Odie’s on Division Street next door to Riley Green’s Duck Blind. The off-the-beaten-path location gives the venue a neighborhood feel distinct from the Broadway tourist corridor.

Post Malone: Posty’s Post Malone’s Posty’s opened in June 2025 as the largest establishment on Broadway, boasting multiple bars, three stages, a large dining room, and a 26,000-square-foot rooftop. It sits next door to Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar.

Kane Brown: Kane Brown’s on Broadway Kane Brown’s four-level, 11,400-square-foot venue is expected to open summer 2026 in the former Valentine space — a spot where Brown himself used to hang out early in his career. The bar will feature live music, dining, and event spaces.

Chris Young: Famous Friends (Opening Later in 2026) Announced in March 2026, Chris Young’s Famous Friends — named after his hit duet with Kane Brown — will open later this year in Nashville’s Midtown area near Tin Rook and Duck Blind. Young promises a “completely different” take on the sports bar concept.