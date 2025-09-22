Listen Live
Shaboozey’s Great American Roadshow Setlist

Published on September 22, 2025

2024 BET Awards - Show
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

If you’re heading to Shaboozey’s Great American Roadshow in 2025, you’re probably wondering: what songs will he play live? Thanks to setlist data and recent shows, we’ve got a clear picture of the tracks fans can expect to hear on tour.

From viral hits to fan favorites, the setlist is packed with the energy, country swagger, and crossover sound that’s made Shaboozey one of the most exciting names in music right now.


Here are the songs you’ll most likely hear on Shaboozey’s Great American Roadshow setlist:

  1. Last of My Kind
  2. Tall Boy
  3. Anabelle
  4. Blink Twice
  5. Drink Don’t Need No Mix
  6. Fire and Gasoline
  7. Vegas
  8. Horses & Hellcats
  9. East of the Massanutten
  10. Highway
  11. Good News
  12. Let It Burn
  13. Amen
  14. A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Encore:
15. A Bar Song (Tipsy) – reprise


