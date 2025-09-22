Shaboozey’s Great American Roadshow Setlist
If you’re heading to Shaboozey’s Great American Roadshow in 2025, you’re probably wondering: what songs will he play live? Thanks to setlist data and recent shows, we’ve got a clear picture of the tracks fans can expect to hear on tour.
From viral hits to fan favorites, the setlist is packed with the energy, country swagger, and crossover sound that’s made Shaboozey one of the most exciting names in music right now.
Here are the songs you’ll most likely hear on Shaboozey’s Great American Roadshow setlist:
- Last of My Kind
- Tall Boy
- Anabelle
- Blink Twice
- Drink Don’t Need No Mix
- Fire and Gasoline
- Vegas
- Horses & Hellcats
- East of the Massanutten
- Highway
- Good News
- Let It Burn
- Amen
- A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Encore:
15. A Bar Song (Tipsy) – reprise
