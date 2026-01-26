Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

10 Photos Of Ella Langley We Love The Most

Ella Langley is a rising star in the country music scene, captivating audiences with her heartfelt lyrics and powerful voice.

Published on January 26, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The 59th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals
Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

10 Photos Of Ella Langley We Love The Most

Ella Langley is a rising star in the country music scene, captivating audiences with her heartfelt lyrics and powerful voice.

Born on May 3, 1999, in Hope Hull, Alabama, Ella’s journey into music began in her teenage years, performing at local bars and festivals.

Inspired by artists like Randy Houser, Jamey Johnson, and Stevie Nicks, she developed a deep passion for storytelling through music, a hallmark of her artistry.

In 2019, Ella took a leap of faith and moved to Nashville, the heart of country music, to pursue her dreams.

Her dedication paid off as she quickly gained recognition, releasing her debut single, “If You Have To,” in 2021.

Since then, she has collaborated with notable artists like Riley Green and Elle King, toured with country legends, and even graced the stage of the iconic Grand Ole Opry.

Ella’s music resonates with fans because of its raw honesty and relatability.

Songs like “You Look Like You Love Me” and “Hungover” reflect her personal experiences, making her a source of inspiration for aspiring musicians.

Her journey from small-town Alabama to the national stage is a testament to the power of perseverance and passion, encouraging others to chase their dreams unapologetically.

Take a look below at 10 Photos Of Ella Langley We Love The Most.

RELATED | Ella Langley Earns First ‘Billboard Hot 100’ Top-5 with ‘Choosin’ Texas’

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
Eric Church: Evangeline vs The Machine Comes alive, February 11th through the 14th at select theaters!
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Concert Film – Eric Church: Evangeline vs The Machine

15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors - Backstage
Music  |  anniefoxradio

Tim McGraw, Eric Church, Morgan Wallen & HARDY Tease Mystery Project

The 59th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals
10 Items
Celebrity  |  Editorial Staff

10 Photos Of Ella Langley We Love The Most

51st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show
3 Items
Celebrity  |  Hannah Fink

Country Artists Turning 50 in 2026

20 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 U.S. Athletes To Watch During The 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close