Ella Langley Earns First ‘Billboard Hot 100’ Top-5 with ‘Choosin’ Texas’

Ella Langley at The 59th Annual CMA Awards held at the Bridgestone Arena on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images)

Ella Langley had been topping country charts throughout 2025 with her hit singles; “you look like you love me,” “Weren’t for the Wind” and the catchy-as-all-hell “Choosin’ Texas.” That third song however, has taken the young country superstar to new heights as “Choosin’ Texas” has risen to No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100.

With “Choosin’ Texas” entering the Hot 100‘s top five, Langley earns her first top-five song on Billboard‘s flagship chart. Currently, her song sits behind Taylor Swift’s “The Fate of Ophelia,” HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna & REI AMI’s “Golden,” Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” and Olivia Dean’s “Man I Need.”

This feat highlights the impact Langley is having on country music at the moment. Her rise to stardom gives the genre another major star with mainstream crossover appeal.

“Choosin’ Texas” landing at No. 5 on the chart starts off Langley’s 2026 right where she left off in 2025; on a hot streak. She wrapped up the year in Nashville at the Country Music Association Awards by taking home three CMA Awards, thanks to her and Riley Green’s “you look like you love me.”

Her run at the CMAs followed a similar story at the Academy of Country Music Awards in May, where she took home four awards, including three for “you look like you love me.”

Based upon the success of “Choosin’ Texas,” don’t be surprised if you see Langley giving out multiple speeches once again at 2026’s slate of award shows. Ella Langley has left her mark on country music, and there’s little doubt – if any – that she’s here to stay.

