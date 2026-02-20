Luke Combs and Wife Nicole Welcome Baby Boy

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Country music superstar Luke Combs and his wife, Nicole Combs, are celebrating a beautiful new chapter in their growing family. The couple has officially welcomed their third child, a baby boy named Chet Wiley Combs, marking a joyful milestone to kick off 2026.

A Sweet Surprise for the Combs Family

The proud parents shared the heartwarming news with fans on social media, expressing their excitement over “newborn snuggles” and the overwhelming joy that comes with expanding their family. Unlike their previous pregnancies, Luke and Nicole chose to keep the baby’s gender a surprise this time — adding an extra layer of anticipation leading up to Chet’s arrival.

Their decision delighted fans, who eagerly followed the couple’s journey and speculated about potential names and details in the months prior to the birth.

The Meaning Behind the Name Chet Wiley Combs

Before welcoming their newest addition, Luke Combs had teased a few possible baby names, including Flint and Olive. Ultimately, the couple chose Chet Wiley Combs, a name that blends classic Southern charm with timeless appeal — a perfect fit for a country music family.

First Country Music Baby of 2026

Chet Wiley Combs holds a special distinction as the first baby born to a major country artist in 2026. His arrival follows a wave of country music baby announcements throughout 2025, making this year another exciting season of new beginnings in the Nashville community.

A Growing Legacy

As one of country music’s most celebrated artists, Luke Combs continues to balance chart-topping success with a deep commitment to family life. With three children now at home, the Combs household is undoubtedly filled with even more love, laughter, and late-night lullabies.

Fans across the country music world have flooded the couple with congratulations, celebrating this newest addition to one of Nashville’s most beloved families.