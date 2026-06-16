Taylor Swift's Rumored Wedding Could Take Over Madison Square Garden

Source: Aeon / Getty

Could Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding be the biggest celebrity event of the year?

According to new reports, preparations are already underway for what could be an unforgettable celebration, with a custom stage reportedly being built specifically for the occasion.

The stage is said to be under construction at the Rock Lititz campus in Pennsylvania, a facility known for producing large-scale concert staging and live event productions. Swift has previously utilized Rock Lititz for her touring productions, making it a logical choice for a project of this magnitude.

Reports indicate the custom-built stage will be transported to Madison Square Garden in New York City, where an estimated 1,000-plus guests are expected to attend a July 3 celebration honoring the couple. While the wedding ceremony itself is rumored to take place at a smaller, private location, the Madison Square Garden event is expected to serve as the primary reception and celebration.

The stage reportedly won’t be for Taylor herself, but rather for performances from some of her musically talented friends who are expected to help entertain guests throughout the evening.

Travis Kelce has reportedly cleared his NFL schedule for the festivities after signing a one-year deal to remain with the Kansas City Chiefs. Meanwhile, reports claim New York City officials, including Mayor Zohran Mamdani, are already preparing for the extensive security and logistical challenges that would come with hosting one of the most high-profile celebrity weddings in recent memory.

Love Country 97.1 HANK FM? Get more! Join the Country 97.1 HANK FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed the wedding venue or celebration details, but if the reports are accurate, planning appears to be well underway.

For now, fans will have to wait and see whether the rumors become reality. One thing is certain: if Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are tying the knot, it’s shaping up to be a celebration worthy of a stadium-sized audience.

Taylor Swift's Rumored Wedding Could Take Over Madison Square Garden was originally published on 93qcountry.com