Listen Live
Close
Country Music News

Lainey Wilson Shares Full-Circle Moment With Tim McGraw

Lainey Wilson Shares Full-Circle Moment With Tim McGraw at CMA Fest 2026

Published on June 10, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

CMA Fest 2026 - Day Three
Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Country music superstar Lainey Wilson experienced a true full-circle moment during CMA Fest 2026 when she joined country legend Tim McGraw onstage at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium for a surprise collaboration that left fans cheering.

After completing her own headlining set before more than 50,000 fans, Wilson appeared to be finished for the evening. But moments later, she returned to the stage during McGraw’s highly anticipated closing performance, creating one of the festival’s most memorable moments.

The surprise duet carried special significance for Wilson, whose admiration for McGraw dates back to her teenage years. What once seemed like a distant dream became reality as the reigning country music powerhouse stood beside one of the genre’s most influential artists in front of a packed CMA Fest crowd.

The moment was made even more meaningful because fans recently learned just how long Wilson has looked up to McGraw. In her Netflix special Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country, the singer shared a handwritten letter she wrote to McGraw as a teenager. In the heartfelt note, a young Wilson introduced herself, expressed her love for country music, and told McGraw she hoped to follow in his footsteps someday. The letter offered a glimpse into the determination and ambition that would eventually help turn her dreams into reality.

Seeing Wilson share the stage with McGraw years after writing that letter felt like a storybook moment for fans who have followed her journey. What began as admiration from a small-town Louisiana teenager has evolved into a friendship and professional relationship between two of country music’s biggest stars.

Fans quickly took to social media to celebrate the collaboration, calling it one of the standout moments of the four-day festival. The appearance also symbolized the passing of the torch between generations of country stars, with McGraw sharing the spotlight with one of the genre’s biggest modern hitmakers.

For Wilson, however, the night was about more than just another festival appearance. Sharing the stage with one of her longtime heroes served as a reminder of how far she has come—from a young fan writing letters to her favorite artist to becoming one of country music’s most celebrated performers.

At CMA Fest 2026, Lainey Wilson didn’t just perform. She lived out a dream, creating a full-circle moment alongside Tim McGraw that country music fans won’t soon forget.

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
Popular
RIley Green HankFM Enter To Win meet and greet Passes
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win: Meet Riley Green and Hear Unreleased Music Backstage

phone app
Listen Live  |  Nick Cottongim

Access HANK FM From Your Phone!

Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night One
4 Items
Country Music News  |  Editorial Staff

Morgan Wallen’s Dating History

holiday World Splashin Safari TIckets giveaway for long time
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Holiday World

CS
11 Items
Music  |  anniefoxradio

Top 10 Country baseball Walk-Up Songs in 2025

Promo Copy: Annie + Cole’s Up-Close Concert with Atlus
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Register To Win | Annie & Cole Up Close Concert With Atlus

Anheuser Busch | Post Malone Ticket Stops | JUNE 2026
Events  |  Sarah Lautner

Bud Light Ticket Stop: Win Tickets to Post Malone with Jelly Roll – 6/6

The 58th Annual CMA Awards - Show
5 Items
Celebrity  |  Hannah Fink

Megan Moroney’s Dating History

Jacob hackworth up close concert HankFM refister to win
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Register To Win | Annie & Cole Up Close Concert With Jacob Hackworth

32 Items
Music  |  Jarrett Huff

Every No. 1 Country Song in 'Billboard Hot 100' History

Upcoming Events
tickets to see Sammy Hagar with Rick Springfield, Sunday, June 14th at Ruoff Music Center!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Sammy Hagar

tickets to see clint black at everwise amphitheater at white river state park 10/09/2026
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Clint Black

Anheuser Busch | Post Malone Ticket Stops | JUNE 2026
Events  |  Sarah Lautner

Bud Light Ticket Stop: Win Tickets to Post Malone with Jelly Roll – 6/5

Static_FacebookPR_1200x630_HARDY_2026_Regional_ RuoffMusicCenter_0606
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: HARDY

tickets to see Bluey's Big Play, Saturday, February 20th
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Bluey’s Big Play

0926-Fishers-2026-Ole60-1920x1080 Ole Red Ole
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Ole 60

ConcertVision_1920x1080_Dan+Shay_2026_Regional_RuoffMusicCenter
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Dan + Shay

Luke Bryan Farm Tour 2026 Brookton Indiana Luke Bryan
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Luke Bryan

Cosmic Songwriter Festival 2026 Featuring Clayton Anderson, w/ Liv LaFluv, & Cara Jean Wahlers
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Cosmic Songwriter Festival 2026

Molson Coors | Indy 500 Ticket Stops '26
Events  |  Sarah Lautner

Ticket Stop: Win Tickets to Miller Lite Carb Day & the Indianapolis 500!

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close