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Ella Langley Climbs to Second Most-Streamed Country Artist in th...

Ella Langley Climbs to Second Most-Streamed Country Artist in the World

Much of her momentum traces back to "Choosin' Texas," one of the year's defining hits. The song has spent 26 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart.

Published on June 9, 2026

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CMA Fest 2026 - Day One
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Ella Langley Climbs to Second Most-Streamed Country Artist in the World

Ella Langley‘s hot streak shows no signs of cooling down. The country singer has officially become the second most-streamed country artist on the planet, a milestone that cements her place among the genre’s biggest names.

Langley recently crossed 30 million monthly listeners on Spotify. That puts her behind only Morgan Wallen among country artists on the platform, a stunning achievement for someone whose rise has happened so quickly.

RELATED | Ella Langley Setlist: ‘The Dandelion Tour’

And quick it has been. Much of her momentum traces back to “Choosin’ Texas,” one of the year’s defining hits. The song has spent 26 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, recently passing Wallen’s “Last Night” to become the fifth-longest-running leader in the chart’s history. That’s no small feat in a genre packed with heavy hitters.

Her album Dandelion has helped fuel the surge, showcasing the range and honesty that fans have come to love. Her latest single, “Be Her,” currently sits at No. 2, proving her chart power isn’t slowing anytime soon.

Langley is also out on a national tour, connecting with audiences city by city. On top of that, she’s opening select dates on Wallen’s Still the Problem Tour putting the two top-streamed country artists on the same stage.

RELATED | Ella Langley & Morgan Wallen Debut New Duet

For Langley, 2026 has been nothing short of a breakout. With record-breaking numbers and a growing fanbase, she’s reshaping what success in country music looks like.

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