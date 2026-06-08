Taylor Swift’s Courtside NBA Playoff Chair Heads to Auction

Source: Jason Miller / Getty

Taylor Swift’s presence at the 2026 NBA Eastern Conference Finals is proving valuable long after the final buzzer.

The courtside chair used by the global superstar during Game 3 between the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks has officially gone up for auction, with bids already reaching $6,000. The seat, complete with the Cavaliers logo, padded armrests, and a built-in cup holder, was occupied by Swift and her fiancé, NFL star Travis Kelce, during the high-profile playoff matchup.

The auction is part of a larger effort to commemorate one of the NBA’s most memorable postseason series. Several other celebrity-used courtside seats are also available, including chairs occupied by actor Ben Stiller and Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet, both of whom were frequently spotted supporting the Knicks throughout the playoffs.

As the NBA Playoffs continue to blend sports, entertainment, and celebrity culture, these courtside chairs have become unique collectibles tied to a historic postseason run. For fans and memorabilia collectors, the auction offers a rare opportunity to own a tangible piece of basketball and pop-culture history.

With Swift and Kelce’s appearance generating significant buzz during the series, it’s no surprise that the singer’s courtside seat has emerged as one of the auction’s most sought-after items.