Listen Live
Close
Music

Ella Langley Blocks Drake From Claiming Entire 'Hot 100' Top 10

Ella Langley Blocks Drake From Claiming Entire ‘Hot 100’ Top 10

Ella Langley’s 'Choosin’ Texas' stopped Drake from claiming every spot in the 'Billboard Hot 100' top 10.

Published on May 27, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source: (LEFT) Ella Langley accepts the Powerhouse Award at the Billboard Women in Music 2026 held at the Hollywood Palladium on April 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (RIGHT) Drake performs live on stage during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England. (Simone Joyner and Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

Hip-hop star Drake released his highly anticipated album Iceman on May 15, and it didn’t take long for it to dominate the charts.

RELATED: 2026 AMAs Country Winners: Celebrating the Top Voices

RELATED: Ella Langley Tops Hot 100, Makes Country Music History

However, while Drake nearly took over the entire Billboard Hot 100 top 10, one song kept him from the clean sweep; Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas”.

“Choosin’ Texas” was No. 1 on the charts last week, eventually being surpassed by Drake’s “Janice STFU”. The current Billboard Hot 100 is:

  1. “Janice STFU” – Drake
  2. “Ran to Atlanta” – Drake ft. Future & Molly Santana
  3. “Whisper My Name” – Drake
  4. “Shabang” – Drake
  5. “Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley
  6. “National Treasures” – Drake
  7. “Make Them Cry” – Drake
  8. “Dust” – Drake
  9. “2 Hard 4 The Radio” – Drake
  10. “Make Them Pay” – Drake

“Janice STFU” is Drake’s 14th No. 1 single on the Hot 100, tying him with Rihanna and Taylor Swift for third all time. The Beatles top the list with 20 No. 1 singles, followed by Mariah Carey with 19.

Langley’s megahit single from her 2026 album Dandelion has spent at least 10 non-consecutive weeks on top of the Hot 100.

“Choosin’ Texas” earned Langley her first top-10 single on the chart, before becoming her first No. 1 hit on Feb. 14. The song also earned her the honor of becoming the first female artist top to the Hot 100, Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts simultaneously.

It’s also earned Langley the record for the longest-running No.1 hit on the Hot 100 for a female country artist.

Ella Langley Blocks Drake From Claiming Entire ‘Hot 100’ Top 10 was originally published on 93qcountry.com

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
Popular
holiday World Splashin Safari TIckets giveaway for long time
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Holiday World

Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night One
4 Items
Country Music News  |  Editorial Staff

Morgan Wallen’s Dating History

phone app
Listen Live  |  Nick Cottongim

Access HANK FM From Your Phone!

40 Items
2026 Indy 500  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest Drunk Fan Photos & Videos From The 2026 Indy 500

meghan maroney merch free $500 dollars to spend on her tour
Annie & Cole  |  Nick Cottongim

Win: Megan Maroney Tickets + A Private Pre-Show Shopping Spree

CS
11 Items
Music  |  anniefoxradio

Top 10 Country baseball Walk-Up Songs in 2025

Al Unser Jr and Scott Goodyear cross the Indianapolis 500 line under the checkered flag in historic finish
5 Items
Featured  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 5 Closest Finishes in Indianapolis 500 History

Promo Copy: Annie + Cole’s Up-Close Concert with Atlus
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Register To Win | Annie & Cole Up Close Concert With Atlus

Chris Owens
19 Items
Music  |  Editorial Staff

The Ultimate Country Playlist For The Indy 500!

20 Items
Country Music News  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 Richest Country Singers In The World

Upcoming Events
tickets to see Bluey's Big Play, Saturday, February 20th
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Bluey’s Big Play

0926-Fishers-2026-Ole60-1920x1080 Ole Red Ole
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Ole 60

ConcertVision_1920x1080_Dan+Shay_2026_Regional_RuoffMusicCenter
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Dan + Shay

Luke Bryan Farm Tour 2026 Brookton Indiana Luke Bryan
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Luke Bryan

Cosmic Songwriter Festival 2026 Featuring Clayton Anderson, w/ Liv LaFluv, & Cara Jean Wahlers
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Cosmic Songwriter Festival 2026

Molson Coors | Indy 500 Ticket Stops '26
Events  |  Sarah Lautner

Ticket Stop: Win Tickets to Miller Lite Carb Day & the Indianapolis 500!

Molson Coors | Indy 500 Ticket Stops '26
Events  |  Sarah Lautner

Ticket Stop: Win Tickets to Miller Lite Carb Day & the Indianapolis 500!

RC Electric | Annie & Cole Carb Day
Events  |  Sarah Lautner

Annie & Cole LIVE at Carb Day

AUTO: MAY 10 INDYCAR Sonsio Grand Prix
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Sonsio Grand Prix 2026

Scotty McCreery, Josh Turner, Lorrie Morgan & BIGG Country
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Scotty McCreery, Josh Turner, Lorrie Morgan & BIGG Country

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close