Hoosier Lawmakers Celebrate Indy 500 and What it Means to Indiana

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS–Indiana’s lawmakers are celebrating the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500 coming up this Sunday.

State Representative Tim O’Brien of Evansville co-chairs the Indiana House Motorsports Caucus. He says the Indy 500 continues to be a powerful symbol of Indiana’s leadership in racing and its impact on the state’s economy and identity.

“The Indianapolis 500 is just unlike anything else in the world. It showcases Indiana at its best-our history, our innovation, and our ability to bring people together from across the globe. Each year, the race strengthens our economy, supports thousands of jobs and reinforces why Indiana is truly the Racing Capital of the World,” said O’Brien.

Beyond the track, Indiana has also become a popular destination for sports tourism. Events such as the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Basketball Final Four, the College Football Playoff National Championship, the U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials, and the NBA All-Star Game have been held in Indianapolis.

State Representative Michelle Davis of Whiteland says Indiana’s success in sports tourism is a direct result of its business-friendly climate, strong infrastructure, and a welcoming spirit that continues to attract major events from across the world.

“Indiana’s growth as a sports tourism leader didn’t happen by accident. It’s a result of strong economic development, smart investment in our communities, and a welcoming environment that makes people want to come here, compete here, and come back year after year,” said Davis.

Both Davis and O’Brien also expressed excitement over America’s celebration of its 250th anniversary at the race to honor the sacrifices of the men and women of our United States military who have served to protect the freedoms of Americans. This year’s theme is “United We Race.”

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Green flag for the race drops at 12:45 pm ET.

Hoosier Lawmakers Celebrate Indy 500 and What it Means to Indiana was originally published on wibc.com