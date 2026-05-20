Listen Live
Close
Local

Police and Medics Outline Their Plan for Indy 500 Weekend

Police will have 911 and special event coverage starting Saturday at the Brickyard.

Published on May 20, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

109th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 - Carb Day
Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — With the Indy 500 just days away, public safety leaders say they are focused on preparation, awareness, and keeping operations steady as large crowds gather at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Tanya Terry said officers are trained to watch for anything that looks out of place in big crowds, including unattended items or unusual behavior.

She pointed to objects left in public spaces as one example of something that could raise concern.

“It’s something that’s been left abandoned in an odd place and nobody’s come or gone or interacted with that particular maybe it’s a cooler, maybe it’s a backpack,” Terry said. “Usually people don’t leave their valuables unattended for long periods of time, or if you see somebody that just like put something down and quickly tries to run away from the scene, that might be something that’s not right. It doesn’t look right. If that’s the case, we’re happy to follow up and check it out.”

Terry said there are no known local threats ahead of race weekend, but agencies continue to stay in close contact with state and federal partners.

“We’re always monitoring local and national and global threats and we have a great team assembled,” she said. “They’re always aware of that. But currently we have no local threats, but we are always on awareness for that.”

Medical coverage will expand across the speedway and the city throughout the weekend, according to Dr. Dan O’Donnell.

He said staffing plans are set to keep emergency response levels steady even as demand increases during race events.

“We’ll be providing coverage not only in and around Indianapolis Motor Speedway, but also maintaining coverage of the city of Indianapolis throughout the entire weekend as we always do,” O’Donnell said.

Police will have 911 and special event coverage starting Saturday at the Brickyard, then move to the camping lots Saturday night, and continue through Sunday’s events.

“At the same time, we’ll ensure our staffing is maintained so that we are providing the same level of 911 service throughout the city that we do each and every day,” he added.

The FBI, the Department of Homeland Security, Indiana State Police, Speedway Police, and other agencies are working with IMPD to secure the biggest sporting event of the year in Indianapolis.

Police and Medics Outline Their Plan for Indy 500 Weekend was originally published on wibc.com

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
Popular
holiday World Splashin Safari TIckets giveaway for long time
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Holiday World

meghan maroney merch free $500 dollars to spend on her tour
Annie & Cole  |  Nick Cottongim

Win: Megan Maroney Tickets + A Private Pre-Show Shopping Spree

Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night One
4 Items
Country Music News  |  Editorial Staff

Morgan Wallen’s Dating History

phone app
Listen Live  |  Nick Cottongim

Access HANK FM From Your Phone!

CS
11 Items
Music  |  anniefoxradio

Top 10 Country baseball Walk-Up Songs in 2025

20 Items
Country Music News  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 Richest Country Singers In The World

Enter now for your chance to win tickets to the 110th running of the Indy 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 24th
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Indy 500

Music Survey HANK FM
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Help Us Choose The Music We Play On Hank FM! – Chance At $250

Entertainment  |  Lo Sessions

Morgan Wallen Rumored to Be Featured on Drake’s Upcoming Album Iceman

Get Tickets: Morgan WallenGet Tickets: Morgan Wallen
29 Items
Country Music News  |  Nick Cottongim

Morgan Wallen Setlist: Still The Problem Tour 2026

Upcoming Events
Cosmic Songwriter Festival 2026 Featuring Clayton Anderson, w/ Liv LaFluv, & Cara Jean Wahlers
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Cosmic Songwriter Festival 2026

Molson Coors | Indy 500 Ticket Stops '26
Events  |  Sarah Lautner

Ticket Stop: Win Tickets to Miller Lite Carb Day & the Indianapolis 500!

Molson Coors | Indy 500 Ticket Stops '26
Events  |  Sarah Lautner

Ticket Stop: Win Tickets to Miller Lite Carb Day & the Indianapolis 500!

RC Electric | Annie & Cole Carb Day
Events  |  Sarah Lautner

Annie & Cole LIVE at Carb Day

AUTO: MAY 10 INDYCAR Sonsio Grand Prix
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Sonsio Grand Prix 2026

Scotty McCreery, Josh Turner, Lorrie Morgan & BIGG Country
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Scotty McCreery, Josh Turner, Lorrie Morgan & BIGG Country

tickets to see Luke Combs, Friday, April 17th at Notre Dame!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get TIckets: Luke Combs

Get tickets to see Nate Smith, April 17th at Old National Centre!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Nate Smith

OutlawMusicFestival_2026_Regional_RuoffMusicCenter_0823_Onsale
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Outlaw Music Festival

TurnpikeTroubadours_2026_Regional_EverwiseAmphitheateratWhiteRiverStatePark
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Turnpike Troubadours

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close