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Bobby Rahal Opens Up About Racing, Fatherhood, and Letting Go

During the conversation, Bobby shared what it was like when Graham came to drive for his team.

Published on May 19, 2026

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AUTO: MAY 18 NTT IndyCar Series Indianapolis 500 Qualifying
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Bobby Rahal Opens Up About Racing, Fatherhood, and Letting Go

At 93.1 WIBC’s Tales From The Track Presented by Relay Indiana, fans got a heartfelt look at a side of Bobby Rahal that goes far beyond trophies and checkered flags.

Hosted by Hammer & Nigel, the event featured Rahal during the 40th anniversary of his Indianapolis 500 victory, alongside his son and current IndyCar driver Graham Rahal.

During the conversation, Bobby shared what it was like when Graham came to drive for his team.

After racing for Haas and Ganassi, Graham joined Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, creating a new dynamic that was both exciting and difficult.

Bobby said he tried to set clear boundaries from the start, telling Graham he had to treat him like the owner, while Bobby would treat him like the driver, not his son.

That approach, however, only lasted part of the season.

Watch the full answer here:

Bobby admitted the father-son balance was tough, and he eventually stepped away from the pit stand and radio, leaving the team to handle competition matters.

Soon after, Graham won races.

Bobby also shared a memorable exchange with Al Unser Sr., who once asked how he could bear watching his own son race.

Bobby’s answer was honest: it is not easy. But for all the nerves and emotion, he said it is also “a hell of a lot of fun.”

Bobby Rahal Opens Up About Racing, Fatherhood, and Letting Go was originally published on wibc.com

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