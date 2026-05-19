Listen Live
Close
2026 Indy 500

Bobby Rahal Relives an Unforgettable 1986 Indy 500 Triumph

While some questioned the restart move over the years, Rahal made it clear his car was strong and carrying momentum out of Turn 4, allowing him to make the pass near the start-finish line.

Published on May 19, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tales From The Track Photos From Hammer & Nigel Event
Source: Scott Umsteadt

Bobby Rahal Relives an Unforgettable 1986 Indy 500 Triumph

At 93.1 WIBC’s Tales From The Track Presented by Relay Indiana, Bobby Rahal gave fans a powerful look back at one of the most meaningful moments in Indianapolis 500 history.

Appearing as a special guest during the 40th anniversary of his 1986 Indy 500 victory, Rahal spoke with heartfelt honesty about the race that changed everything.

Rahal recalled a defining conversation with team owner Jim Trueman before the season.

Called into Trueman’s office in Columbus, Rahal was told the beloved owner did not have much time left.

Rahal qualified fourth, then battled through a dramatic and often-debated restart with Kevin Cogan.

RELATED | Top Ten Indy 500 Finishes | Heroes of the Indy 500

While some questioned the restart move over the years, Rahal made it clear his car was strong and carrying momentum out of Turn 4, allowing him to make the pass near the start-finish line.

What followed became Indy lore.

Rahal said the car was “really hooked up,” and his team set the fastest lap of the race on the final lap.

Even now, four decades later, he admitted Victory Lane still stirs deep emotion for what was an unforgettable moment for him, Jim Trueman, and everyone connected to that remarkable team.

Bobby Rahal Relives an Unforgettable 1986 Indy 500 Triumph was originally published on wibc.com

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
Popular
holiday World Splashin Safari TIckets giveaway for long time
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Holiday World

meghan maroney merch free $500 dollars to spend on her tour
Annie & Cole  |  Nick Cottongim

Win: Megan Maroney Tickets + A Private Pre-Show Shopping Spree

Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night One
4 Items
Country Music News  |  Editorial Staff

Morgan Wallen’s Dating History

Enter now for your chance to win tickets to the 110th running of the Indy 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 24th
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Indy 500

CS
11 Items
Music  |  anniefoxradio

Top 10 Country baseball Walk-Up Songs in 2025

phone app
Listen Live  |  Nick Cottongim

Access HANK FM From Your Phone!

20 Items
Country Music News  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 Richest Country Singers In The World

Enter now for your chance to win tickets to Miller Lite Carb Day on May 22nd at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway! 
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Carb Day

Promo Copy: Annie + Cole’s Up-Close Concert with Atlus
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Register To Win | Annie & Cole Up Close Concert With Atlus

Get Tickets: Morgan WallenGet Tickets: Morgan Wallen
29 Items
Country Music News  |  Nick Cottongim

Morgan Wallen Setlist: Still The Problem Tour 2026

Upcoming Events
Cosmic Songwriter Festival 2026 Featuring Clayton Anderson, w/ Liv LaFluv, & Cara Jean Wahlers
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Cosmic Songwriter Festival 2026

Molson Coors | Indy 500 Ticket Stops '26
Events  |  Sarah Lautner

Ticket Stop: Win Tickets to Miller Lite Carb Day & the Indianapolis 500!

Molson Coors | Indy 500 Ticket Stops '26
Events  |  Sarah Lautner

Ticket Stop: Win Tickets to Miller Lite Carb Day & the Indianapolis 500!

RC Electric | Annie & Cole Carb Day
Events  |  Sarah Lautner

Annie & Cole LIVE at Carb Day

AUTO: MAY 10 INDYCAR Sonsio Grand Prix
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Sonsio Grand Prix 2026

Scotty McCreery, Josh Turner, Lorrie Morgan & BIGG Country
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Scotty McCreery, Josh Turner, Lorrie Morgan & BIGG Country

tickets to see Luke Combs, Friday, April 17th at Notre Dame!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get TIckets: Luke Combs

Get tickets to see Nate Smith, April 17th at Old National Centre!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Nate Smith

OutlawMusicFestival_2026_Regional_RuoffMusicCenter_0823_Onsale
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Outlaw Music Festival

TurnpikeTroubadours_2026_Regional_EverwiseAmphitheateratWhiteRiverStatePark
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Turnpike Troubadours

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close